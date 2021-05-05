Al-Ain (Al-Ittihad)

The Portuguese coach, Pedro Emmanuel, Al Ain coach, confirmed that his team is facing a strong confrontation against its host Al Jazira, and said: The highest pressure will be on Al Jazeera, because it is competing to win the league title, and on the other hand, the goal of the “leader” is to win, and return from Abu Dhabi with the three points.

On the importance of the big match for Al Jazeera more than Al Ain, he said: The “Derby” confrontations remain the “Derby” meeting, and winning is important for both sides, but the reality confirms that the confrontation is very important for Al Jazira team more than Al Ain because it knows that losing the match points strengthens the difficulty of his position. In the competition for the title, compared to the position of his direct competitor, Bani Yas, who is also contending for the title.

He added: It is important to take this into account, and to play a good match against a good competitor, who includes the best striker and goal-maker in the league, and the team is distinguished by its offensive tendency and its great capabilities, but the moment we have the ball we have to penetrate the lines of its defense.

Pedro Emmanuel concluded his speech by saying: I am very confident that the confrontation will be good, and the team that has the most possession of the ball will be able to achieve its goal and win the outcome of the match.

The Japanese, Tsukasa Shiotani, the Al Ain player, stressed that facing his team against Al Jazeera is an important challenge for them, and said: We are well aware that we are required to redouble efforts and show the fighting spirit, in order to achieve victory and return to the three points.

He added: Everyone realizes that the match is more important for Al Jazeera, because winning as a result enhances its chances of winning the championship title, but we are working to collect the three points, and the motivation for the opposing team is greater, but we will show our true strength and fight until the end of the match.

And about the changes that have occurred to the squad and finally the use of a number of young people, he said: Sometimes it takes the help of the youth to give them the required experience and give them confidence, because they represent the future of the club, and in football sometimes you need to change some players, and sometimes the efforts of some are lacking as a result of injuries. But this is not an excuse, football is a team game, and everyone who wears the logo is required to show the fighting spirit, and from my point of view we have to do well, regardless of who plays that match, and everyone must make 100% of the effort from the start whistle until the end of the match .

He said: I understand very well the situation of the fans vis-à-vis the “derby” matches, and the reality confirms that Al Ain is a big club with a long history, and we have to fight until the end of the season.