Al Ain (Al Ittihad)

Al Ain coach Pedro Emmanuel said, before his team’s match against Khorfakkan, on Saturday in the “14th round” of the Arab Gulf League: The reality confirms that we lost many points during our journey in the competition during the first round, in front of non-competing teams at the top.

He added: We must, in the next stage, show a better level, starting with the Khorfakkan meeting, which has better capabilities, and in the last confrontation he managed to win on the island, but our goals are clear, which is to score the three points and show respect to the competitor, through hard work and performance. Good, focus and score in the opponent’s goal, and not receive any goal, and this is our goal in the second round in general.

He said: We are looking, through contracts, to improve the performance of the team, and the Japanese Shoya Nakajima has the capabilities that enable him to make a difference and help the team, and we have restored the efforts of the players Muhammad Fayez and Muhannad Al-Enezi, and they are considered one of the pillars in the past years, and we want them to continue as well at the present time, namely They have such an influential personality that has caused the team to win so many matches, so we want to give them the opportunity to participate in the upcoming matches.

He added: We need a national midfielder with high capabilities, in order to create balance in the team, and provide the required solutions to meet our needs in the second round, and I am not enthusiastic about the idea of ​​contracting with a large number of players, but I support the trend to contract with players who raise the level of the team’s capabilities And this is the core of my work, and I believe that the club’s board of directors trusts my work, and our goal is clear and we are fighting to the end, to be in the first place, and this is Al Ain’s philosophy, which is to win all matches and win championships every season.