Dubai (Union)

The Portuguese coach, Pedro Emmanuel, the coach of Al Ain, said about the match against Hatta «Tuesday»: It was decided that we will play the last three matches in the league competition in a consecutive manner, with a short interval, between each match and the other three days, and our goal in the last game of the season will definitely not change as we strive. To score the three points.

He added: We will play our match against the Hatta team, whose relegation to the first division has been confirmed, which makes them play without any pressure, and I think that we should enjoy this match and prepare for it while showing great respect for the guest team, as well as our big fans, and to end this season with victory and reap The three points of the match, and our points becoming 41 points. This is what we are currently focusing on in our last game.