Independent of the Valley it is an inexhaustible source of talents. His organizational model and the care of the quarry have led him to earn the title of ‘The Country House of South America ‘, being an absolute reference at the international level. Of Sangolquí some of the biggest names that Ecuadorian soccer has given in recent years have come out. Players like Gonzalo Plata, Angelo Preciado or Moisés Caicedo They have already arrived in Europe thanks to their growth in Independiente. Not only as footballers, but also as people, something that the club places great emphasis on. The last jewel to emerge from its quarry is Pedro Vite that, to their 19 years just turned, it is one of the sensations of LigaPro 2021.

Fast left-handed interior, with dribbling and punching, has become one of the pillars of this new Independiente del Valle de Renato paiva, That little by little is recovering the identity lost after the departure of Miguel Ángel Ramírez. Vite caught the attention of the Portuguese coach after standing out in Independent Juniors and decided to upload him to the first team to continue his progression. And the player has more than responded to this opportunity.

In 7 matches, 3 of them as the holder, has scored 3 goals and has given an assist. Not only has he amazed in Serie A, but he has also done it internationally. In the thrashed against Unión Española in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores, was uncovered as the leader of Independiente. He ended the match with a 90% pass accuracy, a fact available to very few, and he scored his first goal in an international competition. But Vite had already proven his worth in South America in the Copa Libertadores Sub-20 last year won by Independiente at the hands of Yuri Solano, who has shaped players like Vite, Moisés Caicedo, Joan López, William Pacho, Darlin Leiton or Piero Hincapié.

Future of the Ecuadorian national team

Pedro Vite took his first steps in football as hitch, but, as he explained a few weeks ago, it was modifying its position towards the interior to adapt to the IDV system, something that has made him a very versatile footballer. Is a different player, with great inventiveness, able to see what no one else can. Good movements, oriented controls, game between the lines, arrival at the area, calm to make decisions … in addition to an impressive self-confidence to adapt to playing with adults assuming great responsibility.

Vite has a myriad of attributes that will lead him to be indisputable in the Ecuadorian national team tomorrow. For now, it has already been indisputable with the U-17, with which he has participated in the South American and the World Cup 2019 of the category. Soccer is in his blood, as it is cousin of Jefferson Montero, who also passed through the ranks of Independiente del Valle, obtained the medal of gold at the 2007 Pan American Games and who is currently active in Queretaro FC of the MX League next to Antonio Valencia, with whom they compare Vite in some facets of the game.

The Ecuadorian interior is living a dream. Just two years ago he was graduating from the IDV school with a Bachelor’s degree and now, he has all the spotlights on him. If you can confirm that your present is not the result of chance and is consolidated in Sangolquí, it won’t take long to see you in Europe.