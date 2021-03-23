The former yellow, now a businessman in his municipality, and passionate about horses, attends Diario As to talk about the next Canarian derby. An appointment in which he was the protagonist in his day as he was the last yellow scorer in a regional duel at the Insular Stadium back in 2003, when the team led by Yosu Uribe defeated the Blue and Whites with his goal from eleven meters.

A privileged left-hander that of Pedro Vega (July 19, 1979), the footballer from San Mateo. A player with great hitting, vertical and agile on the far left who, for one reason or another, did not find his best version in his home team, as he himself confesses as soon as we pick up the phone and start the conversation about his career. in the UD. “That is more than clear. I have a very bittersweet taste from my stages at UD Las Palmas. Perhaps in the stage that could be seen the most of me was the complicated year with Yosu Uribe, with whom I played a lot, but the rest of the years always went against the current. It was never my best version. I was a player who, luckily or unfortunately, needed confidence, to feel loved and supported, and at UD I never had that option. Outside I was a footballer who in all the teams that I was, from Granada, Levante, Poli Ejido, etc., I was always important and I felt better than here. My best numbers are out, much to my regret, since I already wish it had been here. My feeling is that I was just another player from Las Palmas, it is the thorn that I have stuck in, ”he tells us to break the ice.

But what has become of him after his retirement as a footballer? The former Poli Ejido tells us that “years have passed since my retirement from professional football, since then I went through the Pulidos San Mateo Bakeries to Preferente and we went up to Third, and then I have been practically disconnected from football. I set up a chicken grill business and prepared meals in San Mateo and I continue with my hobby of the world of horses. That is my day to day ”and he is not interested in returning to the world of football, since“ in his day I did the first coaching course, but it is one thing that was clear to me, even before I retired, that I was not going to follow the steps of being a coach. It is something that I do not think is worth for that, I do not have patience for that type of task and, therefore, it has never caught my attention. I have had opportunities because people have told me, especially in my town, but I am not attracted to it. It is not born to me ”.

Already entering the matter of the derby, we talk about that anecdote of his being the last protagonist of a derby in the long-awaited Insular and Pedro has no doubts stating that “I will remember the victory all my life because it is probably one of the happiest days being a professional at UD Las Palmas. For me, that derby marked me, since, almost 20 years later, we continue talking about the fact that I was the player who scored that last goal in a derby in an official match at the Insular, as well as in the tribute to Aparicio, which we won 1-0 , and, well, I am very happy that I am remembered in history ”. In addition, he pulls from memory and tells us that “I think that that year they concentrated us at the Hotel Santa Catalina and on the way to the stadium the public did not expect. It seemed that the bus was floating. SOnly living that was practically taking us to the game. The one who has not lived it is difficult to understand. It is a week full of beautiful things. I couldn’t ask for more and as a yellow it is one of the happiest days of my life.

Those derbies were difficult for a UD that was beginning to see the end of the economic cliff and “that year I think the club was already in a difficult economic situation, we locked ourselves in to protestWe did not charge and there were many casualties of players who came from the First Division. Many players came without experience from the University and we had the opportunity to establish ourselves in the first team thanks to that. It was a very complicated year internally. In the end everything is covered with results, we were fifth, and one of the days that I remember the most on a personal level is that derby that, as Canaries, we all like to play and win and above all, being the architect of the winning goal ”.

At Mel’s command

“I have a great affection for him and I remember everything. I left the UD, I arrived late to the Poli Ejido, the team was done and Mel made me play 40 games as a starter. I was the top scorer that season and the results are there”.

Already with the arrival of Kresic, “You could tell that he had been a club signing more than a coach and I’m sure he wasn’t a player he liked. I left in December having played 2 games ”.

Returning to what concerns us, which in the end is the derby this Sunday, we asked him about how a derby is lived and he does not hesitate to answer that “for us it was the greatest. Since you were a cadet, what they instilled in you is that the most important game of the year is the derby. The one out and back. We carry it in our blood both for the people of Tenerife and for the people of Gran Canaria. The leagues we fought against them And they instilled in us that work of reaching a professional level to play in the stadiums up to the Heliodoro, as in the Insular or the Gran Canaria Stadium and to be able to play a game, which was experienced that week before the derby. People stop you, talk to you, ask you to win, I lived it with nervousness and enthusiasm ”.

Coming to the present, we asked him about how he now sees this derby that seems to be a bit decaffeinated. One team, the two teams at the end, in the middle of the table, who seem to be playing nothing, and who are not meeting the expectations of fighting for the playoffs. To which he replies that “The truth is that as the situation is today, I see a super cold game. The Second Division, if we follow it a bit, the former loses to the latter, teams that do not play anything, teams that catch streaks, etc. Anyone can win. Right now there are two teams that are in no man’s land. Las Palmas seems that there are games that stick their heads out and win and then lose again at home. Tenerife with Ramis is on an upward trend, but in a derby there are no favorites. They are difficult and locked matches. I do not opt ​​for any “.

Finally, we asked him two questions about his former coach, Pepe Mel, about what he would highlight about his figure and he does not hesitate to affirm that “what is clear is that he is a club coach. Their numbers are there. I have to emphasize that he is a coach who is getting a lot of people from below. It gives many opportunities and a lot of confidence to the player from the quarry and immediately stands out because understanding the philosophy of Canarian football is very complicated. I think it has adapted very well to the island. In his day he had me, Rubén Castro, etc; and he knows what the Canarian player is like and has served him well. Has a lot of cattle”.

A golden left-hander, another hero of the Canarian derby and the last one who saw the stands of the Insular, the great Pedro Vega de San Mateo.