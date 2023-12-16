Pedro Torrijos (Madrid, 48 years old) wanted to dedicate himself to telling stories, but, as he explains quoting Luis Moreno Mansilla, “we all dedicate ourselves to the second thing that we are best at.” And the second thing he was best at was architecture. “I studied the degree because I had very good grades and the girl I liked started studying it. Then the girl moved on from me and I also got another girlfriend,” he adds. Now, the Madrid architect and writer assures that he is where he wants to be. In recent years he has become one of the most popular disseminators of his craft when it comes to telling the stories of curious buildings and the circumstances surrounding their construction, as well as bringing the language of architecture closer to a majority audience. He does it since your X account, formerly Twitterthrough his popular weekly thread #LaBrasaTorrijosfrom Instagram and from his collaborations in media such as Cadena SER or ICON Design.

Precisely, his 2019 article for ICON Design The skyscraper that was about to destroy half of Manhattan (if it weren't for a student) It has been the embryo of his first novel, The crystal storm (Editions B). In it, Torrijos constructs a fictional story based on real events that occurred in New York between 1977 and 1978, when an error in the calculation of the wind in the projection of the Citicorp building, 279 meters high, threatened to cause a tragedy in the heart of the metropolis before the arrival of a hurricane and forced a secret intervention against the clock.

An intrigue that the author proudly describes as a “page turner”, regardless of the pejorative load that the term has for some. “It seems that, within serious literature, being read quickly is wrong. Who doesn't want people to get hooked? “I love it when someone says that they started the book at three in the afternoon and closed it at three in the morning,” he says. The objective of entertaining and taking the reader to his universe is more than fulfilled: summoned for the interview in the cafeteria of CaixaForum Madridbefore going upstairs it makes you want to check if the bolts of the Paseo del Prado building are in place, how many there are and if they are of standard or high resistance.

Pedro Torrijos going up to the top floor of Caixa Forum in Madrid. Moeh Atitar

Among the stories about buildings that you have told in articles and on social networks, what led you to choose Citicorp for your first novel? 13 years ago I had a mental health crisis stemming from a problem similar to the one in the book. I was a very arrogant guy, a bit of an asshole. My motto was “Pedro Torrijos is never wrong”, in the third person, like Aída Nízar. Until I was wrong. I made a mistake in calculating a structure. I consulted them and they told me that there were some deviations, but that they were not a problem. For me, however, it got into my head very deeply and an obsessive compulsive disorder, invasive circular and catastrophic thoughts, surfaced. Realizing that he was as fallible as anyone else was what triggered him. He believed me to be untouchable, a superman. I went to therapy and little by little I came out. One day, in 2016, I came across the Citicorp story on the podcast 99% Invisibleby Roman Mars. My mistake also had to do with the wind calculation. I researched, gathered statements, read the original article by The New Yorker… Then I wrote about it in Icon Design, it was very successful, and then I did it in a Twitter thread that went around the world. I remember a woman linked to it and wrote: “If anyone wants material for a novel, here it is.” The story of what happened in New York in 1978 is also the story of what happened to me in 2010 in Villaverde, where I lived. I don't know if the next books I write will be better or worse, but chances are there won't be as much of me in any of them.

Would you say that it has been projected on William LeMessurier [el ingeniero del edificio que contempló suicidarse tras darse cuenta del error]? I have projected how I remember myself being. In statements, or seeing him in videos, he recognized that he was very vain, with a sense of the heroic. If I had to summarize the book in three words, I would say crisis, catharsis and courage. That kind of catharsis that makes you change, like at the end of the book, when he says that he never wants to be a hero again.

Unlike the emergency intervention that had to be done at Citicorp, nothing happened with the building you designed, right? No, but it's like when you explain Bernoulli's theorem about why airplanes fly to someone who is afraid of flying, they will tell you that it's very good, but they will still be afraid. In my case it was the same, I saw hundreds of checks and I still wasn't convinced that nothing was happening.

In the book, two women, student Diane Hartley and supervisor Jennifer Longo, have to overcome men's rejection and imposter syndrome to avoid chaos. Is there machismo in architecture? Architecture and engineering have always been very masculinized professions, although less so now. 20 years ago there were no studies where the head was a woman. At most, a woman next to a man. Diane's character [la estudiante que descubrió el error en primer lugar, al estudiar el edificio para su tesis] is real, while Jennifer's, although fictitious, is also based on another person who existed, Vivian Longo, the first manager of a New York skyscraper. She was only 25 years old when they elected her in 1980. She was a very competent woman, who knew a lot about computers at that time. It is something that would still surprise us now, so imagine at that moment.

It also sets a parallel plot in the San Calixto hurricane of 1780. Apart from the meteorological phenomenon, why were you interested in connecting both stories? The entire Citicorp plot takes place in the midst of a tremendous economic depression that occurred in the seventies. The city council was full of debt, New York was a very different city, dirty and dangerous. Times Square was Taxi Driver, prostitutes, pimps, X cinemas… Building a skyscraper for a private entity in a situation like this was something aberrant. The San Calixto hurricane was the first documented major hurricane and one of the most devastating. The story of black slaves doomed to death because of a man who considers them his property allowed me to formulate a kind of prophecy with Citicorp. The idea of ​​how the decisions of a few people can seriously affect the lives of the majority is always floating through the novel.

Have you visited the Citicorp building? Yes, although not inside, because they won't let you. Right now it is an office building, because in the nineties Citicorp sold it to Japanese investors. It does not retain its name, it is called 601 Lexington Avenue. And it's private. But the entire square below is accessible, there are shops and restaurants. In fact, one of the restaurants is called The Hugh, in reference to Hugh Stubbins, who was the architect. It is a very cool building. Hugh Stubbins was a competent, if not very famous, architect. But it hurt me not to see references to Bill LeMessurier, who in the end is the protagonist of the skyscraper.

The novel also has a title reminiscent of the action movie The jungle of crystal (1988) Was it a model that you intended to focus on? The cover looks very similar to the poster of Shark (1975), which I really like. A blue triangle and red letters. The author of that poster, Roger Kastel, died this November. And the film and the novel have to do with the same thing, an impossible leviathan, an absolutely unstoppable predator, an adversary too powerful with whom one cannot negotiate. In my case, a hurricane. With The jungle of crystal I share the idea of ​​presenting the building as a character. It's a fascinating film about architecture, because the Nakatomi Plaza building is a genuine character, not a set. Sometimes he is an ally, sometimes an adversary, but never a decoration. The same thing happens with the saga of Bourne (2002-2016), especially in the second film. It talks about urban planning almost better than any documentary, because it makes you enjoy it. I have always said that the best architecture book is The invisible cities (1972), by Italo Calvino, which is not a theoretical book, but everything is understood better in it than in any treatise by Le Corbusier.

And how does architecture become a novel with a mass vocation or viral threads of X? How do you create tension with the size of some roblons? To tell you the truth, I don't know the key. For the stories I have recorded something that screenwriter Aaron Sorkin said, that you have to be constantly accelerated. If you brake, you have to brake with the accelerator pressed, something that can only be done in automatic cars! You brake, but you don't stop pressing the accelerator. The longer you slow down, the greater the delayed reward you will give to the viewer or reader. The success of my threads has also been a matter of consistency. Pedro Torrijos is actually two people, me, who is the pilot of the project, and Loreto Iglesias, who incidentally is my wife, and who is the strategist and navigator. She is the one who in 2019 told me to do the threads regularly, first because she made me happy writing them and then because they could be work. And so it has been. Some threads are sponsored by tourism entities, companies, publishers or film distributors. All of this requires work and consistency. A very friendly community has been generated. I am constantly tracking stories, there are days that I dedicate just to that. I make a script and write live, which allows me to see what the reaction is like, how it works, what is the rhythm that best suits… A thread has the rhythm that you want to give it and the format allows you to play. I see people who write interesting stories so badly that it makes me want to go slap them in the head. Don't write a telegram, use the tools you have. It's as if you took a piano and were playing the C key all the time. Make chords, make something.

I mentioned before that Twitter is a work tool for you. How have you experienced this last year of functional changes, rebrandingswerving, failures… with Elon Musk at the helm? I think there has been an overreaction. Twitter continues to work exactly the same. I decided to pay for Twitter Blue and with the monetization I have already recovered the 100 euros per year that it costs. They don't pay much, but it's not bad. In the summer, I had a thread with 16,000 retweets, 60,000 likes and 10 million impressions. It gives you certain functionalities, such as writing long posts. In the end, Twitter is what you want it to be. The other day, Jordi Pérez Colomé published an article talking to people who said that Twitter was worse now than before, but he spoke to people more or less related to journalism, and that is looking at a very small part of Twitter. Twitter is also Twitter Football, a community that has a completely different development. For people in the world of art or culture it is the same. It is true that Elon Musk lurches, does many things and backs down when he makes a mistake. He has changed things from one day to the next. But it's hard to find that in such powerful people, people who recognize that they've screwed up. All this said regardless of your political leaning or ideology. I personally find myself at the opposite end of the spectrum from him, but I don't care about him as a user of his social network. On Instagram they change things every three days, they don't explain anything to you and everything is increasingly counterintuitive. Twitter is still a friendly social network if you use it like I use it. For me there has not been a big difference, and if there has been it has been for the better.

