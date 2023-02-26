The news presenter Pedro Tenorio lamented that, when he entered the university, there was no journalism school, so he chose another totally opposite.

Pedro Tenorio Narvaez and Mónica Delta are the new duo of “Latina noticias central”. The news presenter —who weeks ago was a trend for confusing President Dina Boluarte with the folk singer Dina Paucar— has already had Lorena Álvarez as companions at the driving table in “Latina noticias”, Magaly Medina, Mari Calixtro and the today congresswoman Sigrid Bazán. However, his career goes further and, before his entry into television in 2011 as a political analyst for programs such as “Look Who’s Talking” of Cecilia Valenzuela in Willax Televisionalready had a 15-year career in the written press despite the fact that she did not initially study Journalism.

Pedro Tenorio was a partner of Magaly Medina and Sigrid Bazán in Latina. Photo: Pedro Tenorio/Instagram

What career and at what university did Pedro Tenorio study?

Pedro Tenorio began his higher education studying Law at the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru. However, he discovered that it was not his thing, and he also migrated to Linguistics and Literature at PUCP.

“If there had been (there was a college) of communications at that time, I would have easily chosen Journalism”, he affirmed in an interview with Brújula magazine, in 2016. According to what he said, he felt a passion for politics from a very young age and when he was a university student he joined the Federated Center of Letters (CF Letters).

In 1996, he began doing pre-professional internships at Caretas magazine and that is how, he says, he discovered his vocation for journalism.

“Caretas magazine (was) my first job in the written press. I left there in December 2003 as associate editor. What memories,” he wrote on Instagram. In 1997, Pedro Tenorio Narváez graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Humanities, with a mention in Linguistics and Literature from the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru.

Pedro Tenorio in his stage as a practitioner in Caretas. Photo: Pedro Tenorio/Instagram

On the other hand, his LinkedIn profile reports that the journalist Pedro Tenorio Narváez took, from 2016 to 2018, a master’s degree in Business Communication Management (Dircom) at the Peruvian University of Applied Sciences (UPC).

Pedro Tenorio at the graduation of his Master's degree at the UPC. Photo: Pedro Tenorio/Instagram

For those dates, 2016, Pedro Tenorio debuted as a presenter “Key Hour” on ATV+. As part of his resume, he is the research editor of the newspaper Perú21 and director of the magazine Correo Semanal. The Latina TV journalist also collaborates as a columnist on gastronomy issues for Gestión and a political analyst for Third of Chile, in addition to having participated in conferences on journalism and politics.

Pedro Tenorio: Who is your partner Ada Li Chu?

Pedro Tenorio’s wife is Ada Milagros Li Chu, a lawyer in the legal area of ​​the General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics – DGAC. “We’ve known each other since college, since we were very young,” the journalist said in an interview with “Women in Command.” “20 years ago we got married, but after a crush and courtship of 11 years. We’ve been together a long time.”he added.

How many children does Pedro Tenorio have?

The host of “Latina noticias central”, Pedro Tenorio, and his wife Ada Li Chu, are the parents of an only daughter, Aitana Tenorio Li, 22, a psychology student at the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru (PUCP). “She is identical to me, what is going to be done… I also would have preferred that she look more like her mom, but that’s life…”, commented the news presenter on Instagram.

Pedro Tenorio and his daughter, Aitana Tenorio Li. Photo: Pedro Tenorio/Instagram

What did Pedro Tenorio say about working with Mónica Delta?

At the end of January, Pedro Tenorio withdrew from “Latina news” to form a duo with Mónica Delta in the newscast “latin news central”, which is about 10.30 p.m. Monday to Friday. “I feel very motivated, with high expectations (…) and very happy, also, for share the newscast with Mónica Delta, an excellent colleague from whom I always have a lot to learn”he expressed.