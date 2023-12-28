The singer Pedro Suárez-Vértiz died at the age of 54 this Thursday, December 28 at 6:55 am The interpreter of 'When you think about returning' died in his home located in the Miraflores district due to cardiac arrest. It is important to note that the artist was in his home alone in the company of his son when the events occurred. The wife of composer Cinthya Martínez She could not say goodbye to him while she was alive for this reason. Below, in this note, find out all the details.

Why couldn't Pedro Suárez-Vértiz's wife say goodbye to him?

Cinthya Martínez, wife of the late singer Pedro Suárez-Vértiz, could not say goodbye to him; since she was in Segovia, Spain, along with her two children enjoying the Christmas holidays.

“This Christmas Eve I will spend it with my son Tomás, my mother, my mother-in-law, my brothers. (…) What happens is that my daughter Mariajosé's husband has his entire family in Spain, but my daughter does not (…). I “It makes me very happy that my daughter Mariajosé spends Christmas Eve with Cynthia (his wife) and my son Salvador and they meet again,” the singer wrote on his social networks.

According to information for The Republicit was known that the artist's spouse He learned this unfortunate news in Spain and immediately took a flight to Peru. It will arrive in the next few hours.

Pedro Suárez-Vértiz passed away today, December 28. Photo: LR composition by Gerson Cardoso/Pedro Suárez-Vértiz/Instagram

What did Cinthya Martínez say about her husband Pedro Suárez-Vértiz in an interview with Magaly Medina?

In November of this year, Cynthia Martinezwife of Pedro Suárez Vértiz, sat down on Magaly Medina's set and revealed some little-known details about how she spends her days next to the singer, who suffered from a degenerative disease.

Along these lines, the artist's spouse maintained that he was diagnosed with bulbar palsy. She claims that, despite his condition, the 54-year-old performer continued to contribute financially to his home.

How many children did Pedro Suárez-Vértiz and Cynthia Martínez have?

In 1994, at the age of 18, Cynthia Martinez gave birth to her first daughter María José Suárez-Vértiz Martínez. After a few months, Pedro Suárez-Vértiz's partner became pregnant with their second heir, Salvador Suárez-Vértiz Martinez.

After marrying religiously, the couple had their third and last child named Tomás Suárez-Vértiz Martínez.

Pedro Suárez-Vértiz with his wife and three children.

What does Cinthya Martínez, wife of the late singer Pedro Suárez-Vértiz, do?

Cinthya Martínez Turner, wife of the late singer Pedro Suárez-Vértiz, does not specify in her LinkedIn profile what degree she studied; However, she can be understood that she is addressing the communications sector for the positions he assumed in the various companies in which he collaborated.

One of the most important jobs was APEC coordinator for the Canadian Embassy. In 2019, she was the creator of the musical Pedro Suárez-Vértiz 'Tell me'in honor of her husband. Currently, Cinthya She is the owner of her business called Endal, which sells women's accessories.