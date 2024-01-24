Cynthia Martínez, wife of the late singer Pedro Suárez-Vértiz, celebrated her 49th birthday. On this special day, the singer's widow decided to remember with affection and melancholy the experiences shared on previous birthdays with the legendary Peruvian artist, who left on the 28th. December 2023. What message did you leave on your social networks? Find out all the details in the following note.

What did Pedro Suárez-Vértiz's wife say?

Through her Instagram account, Cynthia Martínez published an emotional message that reveals details of her relationship with Pedro Suárez-Vértiz. “Yesterday my birthday was strange, without you”, he said in his message, which has moved his followers and all those who still miss the presence of the iconic singer.

Later, he said that he spent this day with his family and friends, which included Nina Mutal and Patricio Suárez-Vértiz, her husband's brother. “I have discovered that talking about you with people who know you as much as they do does me good, it fills me with love and pride. I am also one of them, I know your life and everything you did perfectly. Today I was happy to listen”Martínez narrated.

“I love you, husband, the best gift that this life has given me is that you have loved me so much and the best gift that you have given me are my three children: wherever you look at them, they look like you,” Cynthia said.

What surprise did Pedro Suárez-Vértiz give Cynthia Martínez for her birthday?

But this was not all, because the tribute was not only limited to the written words. Cynthia accompanied her message with a video edited by Suárez Vértiz himself to celebrate his birthday in 2019. The businesswoman highlighted that the former leader of Arena Hash took the time to choose photos, synchronize the music, organize the images in chronological order and even include photographs of their cats and Barbie Martínez, Cynthia's twin.

The publication has moved the couple's followers and has recalled the romantic and thoughtful side of Pedro Suárez Vértiz, who remains present in his wife's heart through the memories and experiences shared at each birthday celebration.



