Who hasn't heard?sky balloons'? Pedro Suárez-Vértiz's song resonated so much that new generations sing it at the top of their lungs, but what few know is the origin of this song. The truth is that this hit was inspired by an actress considered a 'sexy bomb' in the 90s and that remains current on national television to this day.

Who inspired Pedro Suárez-Vértiz to write 'Globos del cielo'?

'sky balloons' achieved worldwide recognition when the magazine Billboard He included it in his list of 25 rock masterpieces in Spanish in 2020, but what is its origin? To the surprise of many, Susan Leon She was a neighbor and close friend of the singer-songwriter during her childhood and the inspiration for the famous lyrics was born there. During an interview, León even dared to tell anecdotes with the late singer, his brother Patricio, Arturo Pomar Jr. and Christian Meier.

Susan León in 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'. Photo: Latina capture

How did 'Sky Balloons' come about?

Susan Leon She shared that, thanks to her career as an event entertainer, she had countless meetings with Pedro Suárez-Vértiz, in which intimate conversations arose that served as inspiration for the aforementioned song. The model recalled for an interview: “We saw each other a lot… and he turned around and said to me: 'You grew up like that, right?' (…). And from there came the 'Balloons of the sky''”.

What did Pedro Suárez-Vértiz die from?

Pedro Suárez-Vértiz died naturally after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Miraflores on December 28. His youngest son was the one who recognized his body, since the family was in Spain spending Christmas holidays. The rocker's death was certified by his family doctor.

How many children does Pedro Suárez-Vértiz have?

Pedro Martín José María Suárez-Vértiz Alva had 3 sons: María José, Salvador and Tomás.