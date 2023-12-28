Pedro Suarez – Vertiz this one died December 28th, in his home in Miraflores. The artist died after suffering a heart attackat 6:55 a.m. m. One of his musical legacies is 'Love, I lost faith in you', a song that he wrote a few months ago and that, thanks to artificial intelligence, could be published with the voice of 'Pedrito'.

What is the last song by Pedro Suárez – Vértiz?

The last song by Pedro Suárez – Vértiz is 'Love, I lost my faith in you'', which was released in mid-October 2023. The lyrics say: “Love, I lost faith in you. I can't go back to you, I love you like no one else ever has. I'm sorry, I can't go back. I never imagined it, you told me 'I've changed', I didn't pay attention to my friends and they saw how I cried“.

It was thanks to AI that the voice of the interpreter of 'When you think about returning' could be heard in this long-awaited song, which, so far, has more than 246,000 views.

What did Pedro Suárez-Vértiz die from?

Pedro Martín José María Suárez – Vértiz Alva died at the age of 54, when his family was in Segoviaas he described, hours before, on his social networks.

His death was confirmed by Dr. Pérez Valderrama Jeferson, belonging to the Sanna Clinic. Different reports claim that he died after suffering a heart attack; However, family members or friends have not yet confirmed it.