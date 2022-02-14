Pedro Suarez Vertiz He turns 53 this February 13 and celebrated it with a thank you to his fans. The Peruvian singer is one of the most representative artists of Peruvian rock and has been an interpreter of songs remembered in the popular culture of our country. 11 years ago, he was diagnosed with an illness that took him away from the cameras and stages; since then, he has rarely been seen in public.

The interpreter of “My car was a frog” spoke a year ago about the illness he suffers from. Through his social media, he openly communicated about his condition and how it changed his outlook on life.

“ The doctors say that I have it since before I was diagnosed . Of course, because it was only when the symptoms began to be noticed that I resorted to them. After two years of investigations, they gave me the news, ”said the musician in the extensive text that he shared at the time.

“10 years ago I was in the south, on the beach, and with my wife we ​​got up early to come to Lima for my appointment with the neurologist. We arrived at the clinic and that day in February changed our lives. That of my wife, my children, my friends and even yours, because they had to adapt to this fate so different from what we all imagined, “said Pedro Suárez Vértiz.

Pedro Suárez Vértiz talks about his bulbar palsy. Photo: Capture/Facebook

What illness does Pedro Suárez Vértiz suffer from?

The Peruvian singer revealed that he suffers from “ bulbar palsy (a type of sclerosis that does not start with the limbs but with speech)” . In that sense, it was difficult for him to make presentations and he had to put an end to it definitively.

“Fortunately, my music continues to play, they continue to sing and dance to it. And as you can see, I always keep inventing things to do. Because for me and my family, life has taken a big turn. But life goes on and I feel that I must take advantage of each day. Because each new dawn is a miracle for me, “she added in another paragraph of the message.

What is bulbar neuromuscular syndrome?

The disease diagnosed to the singer Pedro Suarez Vertiz It is a condition that affects the function of the muscles of the human body. The problems occur in the nerves and cause their weakening.

The condition initially damages the area responsible for speech, presenting difficulties for the articulation of words and chewing.

Although its causes are unknown, some possible ones can be attributed such as genetic mutation, chemical imbalance, disorganized immune response or protein mismanagement.

As the disease progresses, complications in food intake, ability to breathe and memory problems occur.