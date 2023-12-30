Pedro Suárez Vértiz, renowned Peruvian rock singer-songwriter, died on December 28 after cardiac arrest. The news took his thousands of fans and various showbiz personalities by surprise, who did not hesitate to express their condolences after this terrible loss. Mávila Huertas was one of those who was most affected by the situation, what did she say? Find out in the following note.

YOU CAN SEE: Carlos Orozco defends himself against harsh criticism after sharing a meme about Pedro Suárez-Vértiz

What did Mávila Huertas say about Pedro Suárez-Vértiz?

Mávila Huertas shared her happiest memories with Pedro Suárez-Vértiz after his death was confirmed. It is important to remember that the journalist was very affected when confirming the singer's news through the RPP signal and she stated that it was “difficult to process” what happened.

“For filling with joy those dark days of hyperinflation and car bombs when we were young people who did not reach 20. Thank you for showing us that the dreams that seem most unattainable can be fulfilled, but that talent (that which you had to spare) is not enough. if we do not put effort and dedication to our goals,” Mávila said in his official Facebook account. instagram by sharing unpublished photos with the artist.

What link united Mávila Huertas and Pedro Suárez-Vértiz?

In a part of the extensive Instagram post that Mávila Huertas dedicates to Pedro Suárez-Vértiz, a phrase stands out in which she mentions that they both studied together and how happy their university classmates were to see the musician's successes: “Thank you for filling us with pride with your triumphs abroad, breaking it on the radio in Mexico, Argentina and Chile. “You don't know how we spied on you in college for being the idol you were.”

From this, we can understand that the journalist and the singer were classmates at the University of Lima when they were studying Communications.



#Pedro #SuárezVértiz #peculiar #link #united #Mávila #Huertas #rocker