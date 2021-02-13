Pedro Suárez Vértiz, one of the most representative musicians of the rock scene in Peru, turns 52 this Saturday, February 13.

The interpreter of “When you think of going back”He used his social networks to speak openly about the harsh irreversible disease that he has suffered for a decade and that, unfortunately, took him away from the stage.

From your official Facebook account, Pedro Suarez Vertiz shared the lengthy text to explain how her condition changed her outlook on life.

“Today I am 52 years old. Today is February 13, and this month my diagnosis of bulbar palsy (a type of sclerosis that does not begin with the extremities but with speech) also turns 10 years old.. Doctors say I have had it since before I was diagnosed. Of course, because it was only when the symptoms began to show that I resorted to them. Until after 2 years of inquiries, they gave me the news ”, he began.

Despite the severe illness, the Peruvian artist stressed that he is still in force in the world of music and in the company of his loved ones.

“I’m not saying it’s the ‘terrible news’, as I perceived it at first, because I’m still here with my family, I’m still here with my friends, I’m still here with you. I’m still here writing what I think every day through my social networks, and I keep reading every day, what you tell me”, He added.

Likewise, Pedro Suárez Vértiz told how it was that day he was diagnosed bulbar palsy.

“I was in the south for 10 years, on the beach, and with my wife we ​​got up early to come to Lima for my appointment with the neurologist. We arrived at the clinic, and that day in February changed for everyone in my world, our lives. That of my wife, my children, my friends and even yours, because you had to adapt to this destiny so different from what we all imagined ”, he explained.

In the midst of this constant struggle, the musician was grateful that his songs are still valid. In addition, he made it clear that he is making the most of his life.

“Fortunately my music continues to sound, they continue to sing and dance it and as you can see, I always keep inventing things to do. Because for me and my family, life has taken a great turn. But life goes on and I feel like I have to take advantage of it every day. Because every new dawn is a miracle to me“, he pointed.

Finally, Pedro Suarez Vertiz He addressed his followers and thanked them for not abandoning him after not being able to sing due to his illness.

“Today I am 52 years old and I know that many want to greet me and thank me, but this time I want to thank you for being the best motivation that someone with my condition can have, not to abandon themselves,” he concluded.

Pedro Suárez Vértiz turns 52 and talks about his bulbar paralysis. Photo: Pedro Suárez Vértiz / Facebook

Pedro Suárez Vértiz, latest news:

