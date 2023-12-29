In mid-2011, Pedro Suárez-Vértiz was botched during a concert in the port city of Chimbote. The most internationally renowned Peruvian rocker experienced for the first time the disapproval of the public that had acclaimed him during his 25-year career. The boos were not gratuitous: Suárez Vértiz stammered all of his songs. His concert was a long hum, where he could not articulate any words. People left disappointed and furious, thinking that the diction problem was due to some excess. Several too many drinks or even drugs.

His representatives denied it. Months before, the artist had admitted that he had suffered from a deficiency since childhood that made it difficult for him to speak, but not to sing. However, alarm bells went off when Suárez-Vértiz began canceling his tours. Although those around him ruled out his abandoning music, he ended up doing so that year. This was not a passing complication. He suffered from bulbar palsy, a degenerative neurological disease that affects the nerves that control the muscles of chewing, swallowing and speaking. Pedro Suárez-Vértiz, who died this Thursday at the age of 54 from cardiac arrest, became part of the cruel list of singers who are left without a voice. Not those who no longer reach the highest notes due to laryngitis or a sudden change in temperature. Nor for a polyp or some severe injury to the vocal cords, but for those who are irreversibly punished. His life mercilessly mutilated his main gift.

Suárez-Vértiz, the leader of the Arena Hash quartet and a no less successful career as a soloist, abandoned the stage and public life. As he later wrote in his book I, Peter (Planeta, 2013), which was republished a few months ago, did so to avoid morbidity. “I decided not to feed this inevitable phenomenon and stopped all presentations for the sake of my image, my music and, mainly, for the sake of my health… My message would never be more striking than my defects when speaking. And that would be painfully exploitable,” he stated.

The singer-songwriter of hits as When you think about coming back, I'm falling in love either I didn't think it was love He was left without a voice, but not without words. He found a refuge in social networks to remain connected with his audience, who faced a dilemma: continue loving him despite his reflections or leave him in the trunk of memories for categorically disagreeing with his ideas. Of course there is a large sector that has not needed to separate the artist from the opinionologist and has continued to idolize him. Just browse the X platform for a while to corroborate it on the day of his departure: while some place fragments of his songs with devotion, others disqualify his posts to the point of mockery.

He is criticized for not having bothered the politicians in office nor having denounced the inequalities and injustices of Peru. At the same time, she is highlighted for having made the turbulent eighties and nineties more bearable. The multi-instrumentalist Lucho Quequezana prefers to classify it like this: “He leaves us the sound of a generation.” The singer-songwriter Gianmarco said goodbye to him with a memory of his last conversation last month: “You were like that, there were no half measures with you, witty, creative, an absolute lover of guitars. You could spend hours talking about life, about the Rolling Stones, about their shapes and colors. Your genius was to push us all to the limit and think beyond the normal.”

Víctor Ruiz Velazco, editor of Planeta, was in charge of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz's post-retirement literary projects: Ignacio and the tree, a story for children; Life tastes good to me, an illustrated biography by Omar La Hoz; and the reissue of I, Peter, his memories. “When we worked on the illustrated biography of him, I proposed several names that were actually titles of his songs. But none of them convinced him at all. One day, out of the blue, he said she had it figured out. He would be called Life tastes good to me, like the last verse of your song Life tastes like nothing to me. Pedro had been retired from the spotlight for almost 10 years, but he never stopped working, creating, enjoying and giving himself to his fans. That title was the confirmation that the disease did not determine who he was. I mean that he did not 'suffer from it', it was a condition that prevented him from certain things, but he had discovered others that fulfilled him and made him be at peace with the world,” he says.

Manuel Garrido Lecca, producer of almost all of Pedro Suárez Vertiz's discography, remembers the bond he forged with the guitarist: “The artist-producer relationship is complex: generally you work for several months very intensely, with tears and laughter to spare. half. You share dreams and suddenly one day you finish the album, they promote it, they go on tour and disappear. With Pedro it was different. We never stop communicating for a single day. He always asked me to download videos from different artists and sent me songs with his comments religiously, every day, at 7:30 in the morning. Our friendship has been very close.” Suárez-Vértiz was inspired by an experience of Garrido Lecca, who almost died when he was a child, to write the song. I rose.

Suárez-Vértiz performed for the last time in October 2014, in a big concert at the National Stadium, where artists of the stature of Chilean Jorge González, leading voice of Los Prisioneros, performed. But it was in October 2023 that the miracle occurred: his return to music with Love, I lost faith in you, a topic where you can listen to it again thanks to artificial intelligence. Pedro Suárez-Vértiz has left. Let each person choose the memory of him, according to what his gut or his conscience dictates.