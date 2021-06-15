Pedro Suárez Vértiz used his social networks to send an extensive message to Basque Madueño, the singer’s son Guillermo Davila.

Through his Facebook account, the Peruvian rocker highlighted that the young artist has great talent. In addition, he revealed that Vasco reminds him of his children.

“Basque, I don’t have the pleasure of meeting you, but it doesn’t take to discover that you are a cute boy, a real artist, and especially a compatriot of mine. Also, you are the age of one of my children, and that awakens in me a feeling of paternality towards you, just like I feel for all my son’s friends. That is why I am writing to you ”, he began.

In addition, Pedro Suarez Vertiz He referred to that video where Guillermo Dávila spoke about the conception of Vasco.

“To begin with, the video in which your father, the Venezuelan singer Guillermo Dávila, says that ‘you were an accident’, nor should it bother you. I was an accident, even my mother showed me the chair where they unintentionally impregnated me. My daughter also knows that it was an accident. He has known it since he was born. And he always laughs at it ”, explained the musician.

“John Lennon, who lived a case exactly like yours, said that most human beings ‘were the product of a drunk on a Saturday night,'” he added.

What’s more, Pedro Suarez Vertiz believes that Latina’s manager, who hired Guillermo Davila as one of the coaches of The Voice Peru, will intercede for father and son to reconcile.

“Going back to the present, Latina has hired your father as a coach for La Voz Peru, and I, knowing Susana Umbert’s intelligence, I am sure that he has touched the case of your powerful and inescapable existence with him,” he commented.

“ She, according to my hunches, has hired your father on the condition that he solve his problem with you, because until he does so, the La Voz Peru program would lack all legitimacy, values, respect, empathy and, consequently, rating . Susana will be our hero because she will not allow this to remain in a simple DNA test. So you are warned, my dear Vasco ”, he concluded.

Pedro Suárez Vértiz sympathizes with Vasco Madueño. Photo: Pedro Suárez Vértiz / Facebook

Pedro Suárez Vértiz, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.