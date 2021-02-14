The Peruvian singer-songwriter Pedro Suárez Vértiz took advantage of February 14, Valentine’s Day, to share an unpublished photo to his fans. The rocker remembered days of his youth with his wife Cynthia Martinez.

Through Instagram, showed a picture with the mother of his children in a beach. Both were smiling looking into the camera lens.

Along with the painting, he wrote a text where he highlighted the time when it was taken. “’What chibolos in that photo! We were younger than our children today, and we already had children ”, wrote the interpreter of“ Cuéntame ”.

Last Saturday, February 13, the singer turned 52 years old. Artists and friends of the artist dedicated messages to him for the occasion.

In that sense, Suarez Vertiz He explained how he spent his birthday. “Thank you for so many displays of affection on my birthday. They filled my day with joy “, he put in the text.

“Today I have to smile and wish you a happy Valentine’s Day with all my love,” added the soloist.

PSV remembered how Valentine spent

In another part of the text, the singer described how he spent these dates next to Cynthia Martinez.

“I remember how we celebrated Valentine’s Day when he sang and there was no coronavirus. It was very funny because we always received Valentine’s Day with all our friends, since the night before, the 13th, is my birthday, ”recalled ‘Pedrito’.

“The next day, the 14th, we went out to lunch and rarely to eat, since I generally had work at night on those dates,” added the singer.

PSV with Cynthia Martínez, his wife. Photo: capture / Instagram

