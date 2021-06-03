Pedro Suárez Vértiz used his social networks to leave a message of union to his followers in the midst of the political situation that our country is experiencing due to the Elections 2021.

In reference to the match between Peru vs. Colombia for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, the singer-songwriter shared a reflection on his Facebook account.

“Today you don’t play a simple qualifying game. The mood of the population is at stake. The cure is at stake for the collective depression that all Peruvians go through ”, wrote the interpreter of“ I forgot it ”.

“If we forget our political differences, we can give the team that boost of self-confidence that it so badly needs to overcome its deconcentration, and win the game today,” he added. PSV, who recently got vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Peruvian singer ended his message by making a call of union to his compatriots. “Let’s get together today for the love of God and we will win. I promise you ”, he concluded.

Pedro Suárez Vértiz encouraged Peruvians who reside in other countries to hold the electoral elections by going to vote on June 6.

“I was very surprised that only 20% of Peruvians who live abroad have gone to vote in the last elections,” he wrote in the text he shared.

“I want to beg you all to vote on June 6, please. Vote for whoever you want, but vote yes or yes. You are enough to define the electoral result of your beloved homeland. You can vote with an expired ID. Do it for your families, friends and for your country for ‘When you think of going back,’ “he added.

