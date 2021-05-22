After making public his claim to the Ministry of Health for rejecting his request, musician Pedro Suárez Vértiz was able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Through social networks, the rock interpreter surprised by confirming the news. He said that it was part of the immunization process because he suffers from a neuromuscular disease.

“Yesterday I was vaccinated and I am very grateful to him Minsa, despite the delay. They canceled my appointment twice , but I understand that it was because of the cumbersome bureaucracy of the state institutions. I am a privileged one among the millions of Peruvians who have not yet been vaccinated. Let’s say that my neuromuscular disease helped me, as it put me in the group of people with rare conditions, ”he wrote.

He assured that the health personnel came to his house to give him the vaccine. “The girls from the ministry came to my house in their spacesuits and I couldn’t believe it … Remember that ‘Mobile Vaccine’ travels through the seven districts of the jurisdiction to provide this service at home ”, He added.

Then, he expressed his admiration and gratitude for the management of President Francisco Sagasti. “Sagasti found the way. To look for him again would be catastrophic … Sagasti has to finish his mission, forgetting about his party and teaching for a long time. What has already been started should not be cut … I pray to God that soon we will all be vaccinated ”, ends the message of Pedro Suárez Vértiz.

Pedro Suarez Vertiz

Pedro Suárez Vértiz, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.