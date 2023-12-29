Pedro Suárez-Vértiz, Peruvian singer, died this last December 28 and his fans regret the news. As it is remembered, the 54-year-old artist suffered from dysarthria, abulbar palsywhich prevented him from speaking and moving normally. After learning of the death of the former Arena Hash vocalist, many followers wanted to know if they would have the opportunity to say goodbye to their idol. Now, it is known where the wake of the interpreter of 'When you think about returning' will be held.

Where will Pedro Suárez-Vértiz be buried?

The morning of this Friday, December 29, Cynthia Martinez, wife of Pedro Suárez Vértiz, returned to Lima to say goodbye to her spouse. She was in Spain with her children and, after the unfortunate news, she had to return as soon as possible. Once on Peruvian soil, the mother of the singer's children continued with her funeral.

Thus, a hearse arrived at the apartment where the interpreter lived, in Miraflores, in which the coffin of Patricio Suárez-Vértiz's brother was transported minutes later. This vehicle arrived at the wake facilities of the Virgen de Fátima church, in the same district. It should be noted that, until the closing of this note, the family has not confirmed whether the public will be able to say their last goodbye to the musician or if they will continue with the activities in private.

Will Pedro Suárez-Vértiz be veiled at the Ministry of Culture?

He culture Ministry expressed his regret for the death of the singer Pedro Suárez-Vértiz, who ceased to exist this last Thursday, December 28. In a statement on social networks, this State entity recalled the career of the former member and founder of Arena Hash.

Message from the Ministry of Culture. Photo: capture of X

“We have contacted his family to make the facilities of our headquarters available for his funeral.“, reads the text in X, formerly Twitter.

