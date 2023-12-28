Pedro Suárez-Vértiz He passed away today, December 28, at 6:55 a.m. m at his home in Miraflores, at the age of 54. As reported by his eldest son to the National Police of Peru, the performer of great hits, such as 'I'm falling in love' and 'One wine, one beer', would have died naturally and certified by a private doctor who treated him. As it is recalled, for several years, the former leader of Arena Hash He stayed away from the stage because he was diagnosed with bulbar palsy.

Although he stopped performing at different events, Pedro Suárez-Vértiz He never completely left music. In this note, we tell you what one of the great figures of Peruvian pop-rock dedicated himself to.

What did Pedro Suárez-Vértiz do after leaving the stage?

After leaving the stage, the Peruvian singer dedicated himself to spending time with his family, as he showed in his different Instagram posts. Despite this, Pedro Suárez Vértiz did not leave music aside. In October of this year, Patricio Suárez-Vértiz's older brother released his latest musical single, titled 'Amor yo te perdido la fe', thanks to artificial intelligence

This musical production of his authorship was written in 2010, but he was never able to record it. “In July of this year, my manager asked me for a song. He chose 'Amor, I lost your faith' because I wanted to record it professionally. I had recorded the demo in an R & B style version,” he commented in an Instagram post.

In addition, in 2019, he was chosen to compose the official song of the Lima 2019 Pan American Games. On the other hand, the renowned interpreter of 'Mi auto era una rana', 'Cuéntame' and 'When you think about returning' dedicated himself to writing, since he worked as a columnist for the newspaper El Comercio.

Likewise, in 2013, he published his book 'Yo, Pedro', in which he narrates the different stages of his life, from his childhood to his fatherhood.

