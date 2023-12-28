Pedro Suárez-Vértiz left this world today, December 28, at the age of 54. The singer left an important legacy on the national music scene with great hits, such as 'Current degeneration', 'My car was a frog', 'When you think about coming back', among others. However, do you know what the Arena Hash leader's most iconic songs are? Find out all the details in the following note.

What are the best-known songs of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz?

Pedro Suárez-Vértiz was born in Bellavista and positioned himself as one of the most important singers of Peruvian rock music. Despite the degenerative disease that he suffered from and that kept him from the stage, the composer also left us various songs that remained in the memory of thousands of his fans. Below, we present the artist's most popular hits.

'I didn't think it was love'

In 1994, the performer released this single that is positioned as one of the artist's most emotional and sentimental.

'When you think about coming back'

This iconic song from the 90s is positioned as an anthem for Peruvians living abroad. Besides, It is speculated that it would have been dedicated to his brother Patricio Suárez-Vértiz, who also went to the United States for several years looking for a better future.

'Tell me'

It is one of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz's most well-known and lively songs. It was released as the second single from the album '(There are no) Techniques to forget', in 1993.

'One wine, one beer'

This remembered song was published in 1999 as part of their successful album 'Current degeneration'.

'I'm falling in love'

It is considered one of the best and most remembered songs by Pedro Suárez-Vértiz. It was released as the first single from the album 'Póntelo en la lengua'.