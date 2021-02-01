Pedro Suárez Vértiz issued a new message through his social networks, where he usually shares messages with his followers. This time, the Peruvian singer-songwriter spoke about the behavior he always had with his parents and assured that he never confronted them, “even if they are wrong.”

“I was never annoyed with my mom. He was very submissive and my mother was quick to run when she was upset. My first cousin Luis, admired me, he told me how to do it “, the interpreter began in Facebook.

The composer of “When you think about returning” confessed that he has the conviction that his friends who were disrespectful to their parents, did not achieve their goals when they became adults.

“The most daring have done terrible in everything. It is mathematical. So much so that I am convinced that all the blessings in my life, including not being unhappy with my illness, come exclusively from the fact that I never disrespected my parents. Especially my mother, ”the artist continued.

Pedro Suarez Vertiz He added that he is one of the people who think that “you should never confront your parents, even if they are wrong.” “Because life is 1,000 times more wrong and unfair than our parents,” he explained.

“That is why the only way to ride that wild horse that is life is to reach great people who are well trained in patience and tolerance. But be prepared to be a loser, “concluded the 51-year-old singer.

