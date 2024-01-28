Pedro Suárez-Vértiz: know everything about the mass open to the public for his first month of death

Pedro Suárez-Vértiz left this world on December 28, 2023, and left an irreparable loss in national music and in the hearts of his thousands of fans who enjoyed his iconic moments in the 90s. Although he was there for several years Away from the public eye, due to the bulbar paralysis he suffered from which prevented him from singing, his musical legacy persists in the collective memory. And now his followers will have a chance to say goodbye to him, how will they be able to attend? Find out below.

YOU CAN SEE: Christian Meier breaks down in tribute to Pedro Suárez-Vértiz and users react: “Friendship prevails”

What will the mass be like in honor of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz?

It is important to emphasize that the wife of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz, Cynthia Martinez, and his relatives chose to hold the singer's wake privately, thanking the thousands of followers of the performer who expressed their affection with floral arrangements and gifts in honor of his memory. Now, a month after the artist's death, the family has decided to pay tribute to the musical icon at a mass.

Cynthia usually shares various reflections on her social networks, remembering funny anecdotes from the past with the interpreter of “I forgot it”. It was in one of these posts where the wife of the former Arena Hash leader announced an important decision regarding the memorial mass: it will be open to all those who love and appreciate Pedro Suárez Vértiz.

Cynthia Martínez expressed her motivations for making this decision on Instagram: “Today, love, is a month since your departure, people's love is felt daily and non-stop, it is impossible for them not to be part of everything we do for you from now on. You are no longer my Pedro, you are of all Peruvians and our children and I, we have it clearer than ever.

Where and when will Pedro Suárez-Vértiz's mass be held?

If you wish to attend the mass in honor of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz, you have to take into account the following details:

Date and Time: Mass will be held on Monday, January 29 at 7:00 p.m.

Mass will be held on Monday, January 29 at 7:00 p.m. Place: Our Lady of Fátima parish, located at 350 Armendariz Avenue, Miraflores.

Don't forget that the capacity in this religious venue is a maximum of 500 people. For those who cannot attend in person, the mass will also be broadcast live on YouTube, on the church's website. Parish of Fátima Miraflores, allowing the singer's fans to tune in from anywhere.

YOU CAN SEE: Cinthya, widow of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz, reveals that she isolated herself after the musician's death: “My life stopped”

This commemorative event not only seeks to pay tribute to the musical career of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz, but also to offer a meeting space for those who have admired him over the years. The music and legacy of the 'Los globos del cielo' singer will continue to resonate in the hearts of his fans, and this mass open to the public represents a gesture of connection and appreciation towards the artist who left an indelible mark on the Peruvian music scene.

#Pedro #SuárezVértiz #mass #open #public #month #death