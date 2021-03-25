Pedro Suárez Vértiz is one of the most outstanding and beloved artists of Peruvian music. For this reason, it is not surprising the large number of fans who follow him on his various social networks and platforms.

Proof of this is the announcement he made this Thursday, March 25, when he revealed that he reached the million followers on Spotify, where are his greatest musical successes.

Through your Facebook account, Pedro Suarez Vertiz He said that he received a message from the famous music application via streaming to indicate the large number of fans he has on the platform.

“I only have words of thanks for each one of you, my faithful followers. Because they surprise me more and more with these great unexpected details ”, the Peruvian rocker began.

“Today I woke up to this email from Spotify and couldn’t believe it. Thank you very much for following me on Spotify. We are already 1 million! (Beware: followers, non-listeners) ”, he added.

Likewise, Pedro Suarez Vertiz He highlighted the great support that it has been for him to have his followers accompanying him.

“You are my handrail, my oasis, the crowd at the concerts that I dream of sleeping until today, and my ovation every time I post a post. God bless you. Good morning friends and happy Thursday to all, “he wrote.

Pedro Suárez Vértiz: “There is no bad song”

Pedro Suarez Vertiz made a reflection on success in the music industry. For the artist, a theme can work at the time of its release or in the future.

“There is no bad song, only artists who coincide in life with the moment of triumph of their work and others who do not. It may be that in 100 years it will be some band that recorded in the 60’s that we never knew, much better than the Beatles, and that they will be adored for the next 10 centuries. Remember that Jesus Christ really spread worldwide almost 200 years after his crucifixion, “he wrote on February 17 on Facebook.

