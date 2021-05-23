Pedro Suárez Vértiz, who has just been vaccinated against the coronavirus, encouraged Peruvians abroad to attend the second round of the 2021 General Elections next Sunday, June 6. Through his official Facebook account, the Peruvian rock singer asked to comply with the right to vote, regardless of whether it will be in favor of Pedro Castillo or Keiko Fujimori.

“I was very surprised that only 20% of Peruvians who live abroad have gone to vote in the last elections,” he commented at the beginning of his publication.

“I want to beg you all to vote on June 6, please. Vote for whoever you want, but vote yes or yes. You are enough to define the electoral result of your beloved homeland. You can vote with an expired ID. Do it for your families, friends and for your country for ‘When you think of going back,’ “he added.

In this way, Pedro Suárez Vértiz stressed on his Facebook that the participation of Peruvians outside of Peru in the General Elections 2021 it will be essential.

Pedro Suárez Vértiz asks for help for a young man with coronavirus

A few days ago, Pedro Suárez Vértiz asked for collaborations for a young woman with a coronavirus that had resulted in 90% of her lungs affected.

“This young lady is literally dying from COVID-19. It has taken 90% of the lungs. He is in a hospital in Villa El Salvador. They do not have ICU beds. They have got you one, but they don’t receive it if you don’t put S / 80,000. They are making a collection to see if we get there ”,

Pedro Suárez Vértiz asks for help for a young man who is serious about COVID-19

Pedro Suárez Vértiz, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.