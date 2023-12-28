Pedro Suárez-Vértiz died today, December 28, at the age of 54. Thousands of his fans were surprised by the sad news, which was initially believed to be a joke, because today is April Fool's Day. However, unfortunately, the news was confirmed a few minutes later.

According to the report presented by the National Police of Peru, law enforcement officers appeared at the musician's house at 6:55 am in the Miraflores district. Once at home, they were able to talk with the performer's eldest son, who stated that the death had been natural and certified by a private doctor who treated the singer.

How was the news of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz's death known?

Pedro Suarez Vertiz He left this world today, December 28, 2023. The singer of hits like 'I'm falling in love' suffered from a degenerative disease, called muscular atrophywhich took him away from the stage and caused him to not be able to perform his motor skills regularly.

The leader of Sand Hash He was at home alone in the company of his son, because his family was traveling in Segovia, as noted in the photos of Pedro's wife, Cynthia Martinez in instagram.

The singer was a regular on social networks and his last message on x (before Twitter) was a call to reflection, as most of his publications used to be: “I always try to cancel my destructive “I”. Discipline with hope is the only solution. I try not to satisfy myself all the time with pleasures, money or new things Remember the phrase 'rich is not he who has the most but he who needs the least.'”

Who is Pedro Suárez-Vértiz?

Pedro Suárez dies – Vértiz: latest news of his death Apdayc regrets the death of Pedro Suárez – Vértiz The sad departure of Pedro Suárez – Vértiz had a great impact on national entertainment. Given what happened, the Peruvian Association of Authors and Composers (APDAYC) spoke out on social networks to fire the artist. See also Pedro Suárez-Vértiz asks for support for Arturo Pomar Jr., former Arena Hash, after suffering a stroke Authorities arrived at the home of Pedro Suárez – Vértiz After confirming the death of Pedro Suárez – Vértiz, the police authorities arrived at his home located in the Miraflores district to talk with his family members. In addition, it was learned that a doctor was also present at the scene.

Photo: Bella Alvites / La República Julio Andrade speaks out about the death of Pedro Suárez – Vértiz The singer Julio Andrade communicated with the program 'Arriba mi gente' after learning the news of the death of Pedro Suárez – Vertiz and regretted the event that occurred shortly after the end of 2023. “It's a regrettable morning, I didn't think I'd wake up finding out about this. Pedro was a great friend and musician. We met when we were young on a beach,” he commented with a broken voice.

Pedro Martín José María Suárez-Vértiz Alva He was born in Bellavista, Callao on February 13, 1969 and died at the age of 54. He was one of the most recognized musicians in our country. He also worked as a composer, producer and writer. He is well remembered for leading and being the main voice of Arena Hash in the 80s, and then starting a fruitful solo career.