After the death of the Peruvian singer-songwriter Pedro Suárez-Vértiz, many artists from Cusco They regretted his departure and decided to pay tribute to him in the city's Plaza Mayor. The young artists sang at the top of their lungs the renowned songs of Pedro Suárez Vértiz. “We are very dismayed by this news. Pedro was an icon in Peruvian rock. From Cusco we send our condolences to the family,” said one of the Cusco artists.

The young people of Cusco remembered the iconic songs as 'Tell me', 'When you think about coming back'. “Pedro Suárez has released songs that many people identified with,” said a member of the Moteros de Cusco musical band.

Who is Pedro Suárez-Vértiz?

Pedro Martín José María Suárez-Vértiz Alva He was born in Bellavista, Callao, on February 13, 1969 and died at the age of 54. He was one of the most recognized musicians in our country. Additionally, he served as a composer, producer and writer. He is well remembered for leading and being the main voice of Arena Hash, in the 80s, and then starting a fruitful solo career.

What illness did Pedro Suárez-Vértiz have?

Pedro Suárez -Vértiz He stayed away from the stage in recent years due to the disease he suffered from called dysarthria, a bulbar palsy which prevented him from speaking and moving normally.