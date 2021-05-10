Pedro Suárez Vértiz shared his emotion with Facebook users when communicating that his mother is already vaccinated against coronavirus. The representative of national rock said that his relative recently received the second dose of Pfizer.

The influencer shared some details of the experience that his mother had when visiting one of the vaccination centers located in Jesús María and, coincidentally, shared the publication on the morning of Mother’s Day.

“Yesterday my dear mother was vaccinated for the second time. He arrived with my brother early at the vaccination center installed on the Champ de Mars and they stood in line like everyone else, ”he wrote on the platform.

Pedro Suarez Vertiz

Similarly, Pedro Suárez Vértiz reflected on the difficult situation experienced by older adults due to the health crisis, emphasizing the vulnerability of their health. He was also very relieved to have his mother protected from the COVID-19.

“This time they (the older adults) were those helpless children who depended on us. Everyone waiting their turn and others nervous. In short, helpless. (…) I saw God when I saw my mother protected “ added the artist.

Pedro Suárez Vértiz asks candidates for proposals against violence against women

The famous Peruvian singer dedicated one of his posts on Facebook to the current political situation at the gates of the second round of the 2021 general elections. Pedro Suárez Vértiz criticized the government plans of both candidates and asked them for proposals against violence against women.

“I urgently want to help reduce those horror numbers for femicides that accompany us every day on the news. (…) The two candidates must include in their proposals to eliminate this endemic evil to which Peruvian women are subjected, and which is painfully part of our culture, ”he wrote on social media.

Pedro Suarez Vertiz

Pedro Suárez Vértiz, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.