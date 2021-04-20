Pedro Suarez Vertiz, one of the most active famous Peruvians in cyberspace, demonstrated on Instagram to share a heartfelt message dedicated to Jimmy Chinchay, who remains at UCI fighting COVID-19. In his publication, the former Arena Hash vocalist called to pray for the journalist’s health.

The interpreter of “The balloons of the sky” regretted the situation that the Channel N driver has had to experience and made a prayer with which he hopes that he can recover as soon as possible.

“Jimmy is fighting for his life, like many Peruvians because of this disease. Let us pray please: Holy Spirit, I know that I scare you with my sins and I ask for your forgiveness; I need you to come to be able to speak with my father … My father, I want to thank you for everything you give me and ask your forgiveness for all my faults, I want to ask you in the name of Jesus, that the blood of your son Jesus covers Jimmy completely and to all the people who are in ICU ”, he wrote.

Pedro Suárez Vértiz and Jimmy Chinchay

“I declare that the blessed and powerful blood of Christ covers Jimmy and all the people who are in ICU, from the top of their heads to the soles of their feet, delivering them from all evil in the name of Jesus, in the name of the blessed and powerful blood of our Lord Jesus … Jimmy Chinchay! ”Added the singer on Instagram.

Pedro Suárez Vértiz shared with said post a photograph in which the journalist looks smiling on the outskirts of the Congress of the Republic.

Jimmy Chinchay’s family organizes health mass

Days ago, the relatives of Jimmy Chinchay announced that they would offer a mass for the health of the journalist, who was infected with COVID-19 and is fighting the disease in the ICU.

“We know and trust that Jimmy will pass victoriously this test that the Lord has set for him. God is great and merciful and in his blessed love he will heal and help deflate Jimmy’s lungs so that he can recover little by little, ”said Sergio Chinchay, brother of the communicator, via Facebook.

Relatives offer mass for Jimmy Chinchay’s health. Photo: capture / Facebook

