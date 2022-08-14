Pedro Suarez-Vertiz made an order for Arthur Pomar Jr., drummer for Arena Hash, who suffered a cerebrovascular accident (CVA). In his Instagram post from Saturday, August 13, the rocker explained that he had created a GoFundMe account to raise funds for the musician and rapper.

Arturo Pomar Jr. suffers stroke

“Collaborate with our forever friend, Arturo Pomar Jr., who gave us so much joy as the drummer of the most famous band in Peru in the 80s and 90s, Arena Hash,” began Pedro Suárez-Vértiz.

As reported, the CVA (also called ‘stroke’ in English) occurred a couple of weeks ago, but remains in critical condition in a hospital in Miami (Florida, United States) and requires surgery.

“Your best result will be achieved through rehabilitation, which is not cheap and is not covered by your health insurance either”, PSV specified.

13.8.2022 | Pedro Suárez-Vértiz’s publication about Arturo Pomar Jr. Photo: capture Pedro Suárez-Vértiz/Instagram

Pedro Suárez-Vértiz creates a GoFundMe account

“With your wife’s permission, we have created this account which is linked to them directly. Everything is honest and with love”, said Pedro Suárez-Vértiz about helping the artist through the American crowdfunding platform GoFundMe.

The singer Nina Mutal joined the call and posted on Facebook: “My dear Arturo, we are all going to support you, thank God you are out of danger, you are as strong as your kindness.”

For several years, Arturo Pomar Jr. has lived in the United States. In 2013, it was also known by the interpreter of “When you think about coming back”, that the musician underwent surgery after suffering a heart attack.