The Peruvian musician Pedro Suárez Vértiz asked the presidential candidates, Keiko Fujimori and Pedro Castillo, that include in their proposals the fight against violence against women.

Through a post on Facebook, the rocker was in favor of improving the Government’s measures in the face of the increase in femicides in the country.

“I urgently want to help reduce those numbers of horror for femicides that accompany us every day in the news,” begins his message.

The interpreter of “When you think of going back”He encouraged his followers not to be part of the violence of which many women in Peru are victims.

“We have to make the matter very clear: it is not no and if there is not a clear and explicit yes then it is still no. Even if we have to rewrite laws, that will make us rewrite history ”, said the composer.

Then, he called on the representatives of Peru Libre and Fuerza Popular to express what will be the solutions that they will promote to reach the Government in the fight against violence against women.

“The two candidates must include in their proposals to eliminate this endemic evil to which Peruvian women are subjected, and which is painfully part of our culture,” said Pedro Suárez Vértiz on his official Facebook account.

Pedro Suarez Vertiz

Pedro Suárez Vértiz, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.