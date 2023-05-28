Pedro Suarez Vertiz He put cold cloths on his affair with the ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe, who in the month of May 2023 has been a trend for the ampay of Charlene Castro, mother of his son. As is recalled, she was seen with a mysterious man leaving a hotel and, the next day, the former soccer player announced her separation with her at a press conference. In his talk with the media, she blamed Magaly Medina for harming him and his family. In this context, the rock singer shared a post on his social media. In said statement, he questioned the ‘Cuto’ for seeking responsibility and took the opportunity to give him a series of advice.

What was the reaction of ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe?

The athlete left a sharp response to Pedro Suárez Vértiz in his column in a local newspaper. “I appreciate the advice, even though I didn’t ask for it, because we’re not friends,” he said. “I think that, in personal matters, advice is given in private,” he added.

Regarding his expression against Magaly, this was what he said in his Trome text: “It would be convenient for him to know how to differentiate what is news and what is an act against the law.”

‘Cuto’ Guadalupe affected after ampay to his partner. Photo: diffusion

What does Pedro Suárez Vértiz’s statement say about ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe?

Pedro Suárez Vértiz surprised his fans by sharing a post on the night of May 27. There he apologized to ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe for his message after the ampay. In that text, as is remembered, he questioned his statements about Magaly Medina and had even given him some advice.

In this statement, he pointed out that he did not want to leave him in a bad light before the controversy over the images. “The public liked my text, (but) it bothered you. That’s enough to not feel good,” he reads in the post. “Therefore, I apologize,” he added.

The interpreter took the opportunity to express his admiration and even promoted his restaurant. “I admire and respect you a lot,” he added in the text. In the image that accompanied the publication, you can see data from the former soccer player’s restaurant.