Pedro Suárez-Vértiz, one of the icons of Peruvian rock, died on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at the age of 54. The artist died due to a heart attack in his house located in the Lima district of Miraflores. As is known, the singer had been fighting a neurodegenerative disease called dysarthria, which affects the ability to speak and swallow. Due to his condition, the artist had to permanently move away from the stage in 2011 and, since then, he was only active on social networks.

Yes ok Pedro Martín José María Suárez-Vértiz Alva He became very popular in our country thanks to his musical career. Throughout his life he also performed altruistic acts that many may not know about. Next, we will tell you about one that benefited thousands of Peruvians in the Amazon.

Pedro Suárez-Vértiz, the musician who brought drinking water to 300,000 citizens of the Amazon

Suárez-Vértiz became known in Spain not only for his music, but also for his charitable cooperation with the NGO Firefighters United Without Borders (BUSF) in the 'Agua solidaria' project, with which he managed to bring drinking water to 300,000 people in the area. Amazon in Peru.

“Meeting Pedro was not a coincidence at all. He was for us and we were for him. He filled us with joy and music, he elevated the solidarity water project and the BUSF organization itself to an extraordinary and human level. declared Ángel García Lorite, former president of the Spanish NGO to EFE.

Since the 'Water for Solidarity' initiative began, thousands of inhabitants of the Peruvian Amazon region have managed to have a better quality of life thanks to drinking water. This outstanding work of the musician, to this day, continues in the memory of the beneficiaries, especially in the town of Los Delfines, which “was the first place where this project reached and Pedro Suárez-Vértiz was there,” said García Lorite. .

A version of the song 'When You Think of Volver' was recorded on Amazonas as a thank you to the musician. Photo: Pedro Suárez-Vértiz/Youtube

“This project has been recognized nationally and internationally, for exemplary cooperation, there are projects that are maintained very well thanks to the people and Pedro touched the deepest part of all of them, it was a motivation,” he added.

Along these lines, the former president of the Spanish NGO filled the singer with praise, whom he described as “an empathetic, generous, kind, happy person, committed to his people, to his own.”

“He did not hesitate to make a project his own that would benefit others (…) His arrival to give the concert was something unforgettable, the one at the Iquitos soccer stadium, when it was raining, something that for musicians is one of the worst things they can do. “It can happen to them, and the musicians called to stop the concert and he said no, that we had to continue until the end, happy, super motivated, seeing the stadium full, he didn't stop playing song by song until the last moment,” he said.

Finally, García Lorite stated that Pedro Suárez-Vértiz was “the soul of BUSF”, since he considered that without him, the 'Agua solidaria' project would not have prospered significantly.

“Without him, I am convinced that this project would not have continued and grown as it did even in the Spanish Royal House and with recognition from the Peruvian Congress,” he stated.

