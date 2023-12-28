Pedro Suárez-Vértiz He died and Peru mourns his departure to eternity. As a result of this, different personalities from the local environment dedicated a few lines to him for the great musical legacy left by the Peruvian rock icon. Among them, Beto Ortizwho also dared to share the conversations with the interpreter of 'Love, I lost faith in you'.

What did Pedro Suárez-Vértiz say about his brother Patricio?

Pedro and Beto talked about marriage, children, family and Patricio, to whom he dedicated emotional words. In addition, he thanked her for his musical achievements and recalled some anecdotes from his childhood.

Message from PSV to his brother. Photo: capture from Beto Ortiz's Instagram.

“Patricio is my clone. I always liked having him by my side, since I was a child. That's why I got him into Arena Hash and today I experience success through him and I promote him to death on my social networks because I made him famous at a very young age.“, the late artist began writing and recalled: “He stayed in the second grade because of me, that is, he did end up in a school where he went on Sundays, but the Government canceled those schools and his certificates.“.

What illness did Pedro Suárez-Vértiz have?

The last time he performed in public was at his concert 'When you think about returning', a tribute to him held at the National Stadium in Lima, on October 18, 2014. As he commented in his autobiographical book, the reason he kept Pedro Suárez-Vértiz was kept away by the illness he suffered from: dysarthria, which prevented him from speaking and communicating normally.

What was Pedro Suárez-Vértiz's last song?

'Pedrito' sang again thanks to artificial intelligence. He managed to make his voice sound according to the lyrics of 'Love, I lost faith because of you', which says: “Love, I lost faith in you. I can't go back to you, I love you like no one else ever has. I'm sorry, I can't go back. I never imagined it, you told me 'I've changed', I didn't pay attention to my friends and they saw how I cried“.