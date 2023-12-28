The Peruvian singer Pedro Suárez-Vértiz He left this Thursday, December 28 at 6:55 am due to cardiac arrest. The musician was only accompanied by one of his children at the time of his death. Unfortunately, the great love of his life, his wife Cynthia Martínez, was not able to say goodbye to him, even though she was always by her side supporting him in facing his strange illness. In this note, we tell you how his love story was born and how many children they had as a result of their relationship.

How did the love story between Pedro Suárez-Vértiz and Cynthia Martínez come about?

The first meeting between Pedro Suárez-Vértiz and Cynthia Martínez Turner it was in 1991. At that time, the late singer was 21 years old and his wife was 15 years old, who was still in school.

According to Suárez-Vértiz, he stayed to live in the parents' house of a childhood friend located in Miraflores. And Cinthya Martínez was visiting the neighbor who lived next to the family that was hosting him and that's how they met. “We saw each other secretly through the rooftops,” he commented at the time.

For her part, Cynthia revealed that she was looking for a way to get closer to Pedro. “I liked it, it didn't take long to ask,” he pointed out between laughs. It should be noted that she was Martinez who asked him to formalize Suarez-Vertizotherwise she would end their romance. “I liked the pressure, because there I just discovered that I was in love”said the remembered musician.

How many children did Pedro Suárez-Vértiz and Cynthia Martínez have?

In 1994, at the age of 18, Cynthia Martínez gave birth to her first daughter. María José Suárez-Vértiz Martínez. After a few months, Pedro Suárez-Vértiz's partner became pregnant with their second heir, Salvador Suárez-Vértiz Martinez. While waiting for the birth of her baby, the businesswoman and the musician got married in a civil ceremony.

Six years passed since that event before they decided to unite their lives through religious means. This marriage took place in a chapel at the El Pueblo hotel. After that, the couple had their third and last child named Tomás Suárez-Vértiz Martínez.

To the date, Pedro Suárez-Vértiz and Cynthia Martínez They have been married for almost 30 years and have known each other for 32 years.

Pedro Suárez-Vértiz with his wife and three children. Photo: Magazine/South Asia

What do the children of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz and Cynthia Martínez do?

Maria Josefirstborn of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz and Cynthia Martínez, lives in Madrid, Spain since she works for a company in that country called Neoris, according to his LinkedIn profile. It should be noted that the 29-year-old studied Business and corporate communication at the University of Lima.

Savior, second heir of the Suárez-Vértiz Martínez family, he studied a degree in Marketing at the University of Lima. Currently, the young man works in a British multinational company Unilever.

