Peter Alone confessed in a podcast that most women who have been in Windowing they compete with Pati Chapoywhich sparked all kinds of reactions on social media, since this is not the first time that these issues have been discussed and the entertainment team has been involved.

According to Pedro Sola, some drivers have been in competition with Pati Chapoy and although he did not want to say names, it was the users who said some names of the women with whom the owner of Windowing There have been differences to know who is the best in the middle.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Although Pedro Sola He claims that it is feminine competition by nature, others comment that they not only want to compete with their boss. Pati Chapoybut they want to stay with Ventaneando, a program that has been on the air for more than 20 years.

“She is always in competition with Pati Chapoy, but it is a very feminine nature to suddenly have this, I mean, for example, I don’t feel that she competes with Pati…”, commented Pedro Sola about the controversy they have with his boss who She has been one of the most famous women in show business for years.

“Your talk about Pedrito is so rich that if the interview lasted 24 hours we would throw it away, congratulations Karime this episode was…”, “Pedrito completely hosted this episode, it’s incredible how he gets 1000 conversations out and returns to the central topic ️ A DO RA DO!!”, they write on the networks.

For her part, Pati has occasionally commented on who she has had problems with at work; her most recent controversy was the one she had with Atala Sarmiento when she left the evening show a few years ago due to various controversies.