Pedro Saura (Torre-Pacheco, Murcia, 58 years old) is one of the best known positions in the second echelon of the Government after three decades in public life. He is also one of the most powerful if one takes into account that his position, that of Secretary of State for Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, includes all areas of the eponymous Ministry (the formerly known as Development, headed by José Luis Ábalos). He prefers not to speak in terms of power, but rather of “opportunities to transform reality”, and downplaying himself: “We have excellent teams and that allows coordination to be very easy.”

But not everything is being so simple. One leg that Saura must coordinate is that of housing policies, a constant source of tension with United We Can. The interview is held in his office on Monday when, at another point, talks about the future housing law, stuck for weeks, are resumed (the commitment was to bring it to Congress in February). Saura does not leave the script: he insists that Spain – “at the bottom of the social rental queue” – has a problem of housing shortage for a decade without a policy on the matter.

The Secretary of State emphasizes that “the great objective is to increase the supply for rent and, particularly, the supply for rent at an affordable price.” Podemos has proposed rent limits that would freeze those that are below and force those that are above to drop. “A radical rent control would reduce the supply, as has been shown in other places where it has been implemented,” Saura responds.

“Our housing policy fully responds to what was agreed with the Government partner, also in the objective of containment and price reduction,” he replied when asked if the PSOE’s fiscal proposal fulfills the commitment to “put a ceiling” on rent. Saura maintains that prices are controlled in the Urban Leases Law – which prevents during a contract from raising the rent more than the CPI – and in 2019 the contracts were extended, which stabilizes prices. This system “can be perfected”, but if someone sees a small gap for the Podemos formulas, they close it. The red line are approaches “that reduce rental income in such a way as to make it unfeasible to increase the supply.” He is, of course, convinced of the agreement: “We are not going to get up from the table in favor of obtaining a law that is a vital instrument.”

Not one more mistake

“Spain cannot allow one more mistake,” says the most solemn Saura, for whom “housing policy is an insufficiently developed element of the welfare state.” And the professor of Economics comes out by stating that “the housing market is imperfect and incomplete and, therefore, needs regulation.”

“The Government is working to make housing a right effective,” he adds, for which they need “a secure framework from the legal point of view” and “an arsenal of policies sustained over time.” To undertake the task, he asks for a “non-dogmatic” approach. In the future law and in the day to day.

The state housing plan stands out as a tool (this year it is time to renew it), where it promises more budget – in part, due to the arrival of European recovery funds. Much of the money goes back to the communities, with most of the skills transferred. These design aid for tenants, which, according to Saura, “must be increased, with special attention to young people and the vulnerable.”

Said plan must establish the objective, expressed by Ábalos, of adding 100,000 affordable rental homes. The number two of the Ministry adds that they will not be enough: “We must continue and we must increase them.” Half will come from private companies. “We have increased the resources in the Budgets, we have promoted the Social Fund of the financial system and agreements with investment funds are advancing,” explains Saura. And he defends a different treatment for large owners: “I think it is fair that this should be the case: who else has, more has to contribute.”