The Colombian coach Peter Sarmiento He is battling for his health on a daily basis and in the last few hours there has been news about his current condition, with the good news that the technical director is now at home.

According to the criteria of

The former player for Nacional, América and the Colombian national team and experienced coach in Colombian professional football, has been suffering from health problems for which he had to be hospitalized. He then underwent a bone marrow transplant, a very delicate procedure as part of the treatment for the disease he suffers from.

Sarmiento remained isolated for a few weeks and under the care of specialists. At the time, his brother Juan Carlos Sarmiento, who was the donor, recounted how the process went. “We were fortunate that among all of us (his older brother (Javier), Pedro’s three children (Pamela, Paula and Daniel) and Juan Carlos) there was one that had identical characteristics to Pedro’s bone marrow and thank God he gave it to me. The others were compatible, but they had a lower percentage and although at a certain moment they could be options, it was better to go for the most probable alternative,” Juan Carlos told the media.

Peter is at home

Pedro Sarmiento leaves the technical direction of Nacoonal. Photo:Dimayor – Vizzor Image Share

In the last few hours it has been learned that Pedro Sarmiento was transferred to his home, where he remains under strict care measures.

It was her own daughter, Pamela Sarmientowho said that although many people want to see him, the precautions are drastic. “For those who want to see him, the answer is no. Visits are not allowed. He is in isolation and treatment, but he is at home and that is a big step. There are no visits for family or friends,” he told Red + Noticias.

Peter Sarmiento Photo:THE TIME file Share

She said that it was her mother who decided to take extreme care of Pedro. “We have come this far because my mother has been drastic about the issue. We know people who have had transplants and then suffer from infections, so paranoia is our best friend.”

Finally he commented: “We are taking this care seriously and we don’t care if we sound rude. We want it back 200% and then you can see it, we appreciate the understanding.”

SPORTS

More sports news