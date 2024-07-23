The Colombian coach Peter Sarmiento He is battling for his health every day and in the last few hours there has been some news, as the coach himself reported that he is entering a new stage of his treatment.

Former player of Nacional, América and the Colombian National Team and an experienced coach in Colombian professional football, has been suffering from health problems for which he had to be hospitalized.

The DT has been suffering from bone marrow problems and, apparently, polycythemia vera, a type of blood cancer. The disease, which is rare and can go undiagnosed for quite some time, is marked by increased production of red blood cells, which generates a higher risk of thrombosis.

New treatment for Pedro

Pedro Sarmiento leaves the technical direction of Nacoonal. Photo:Dimayor – Vizzor Image Share

In recent days, his relatives have been asking on social networks for platelet donations, in the Pablo Tobon Uribe Hospitalin Medellin.

A message is now being circulated, with Sarmiento’s permission, in which he himself says that he began a difficult process, with new chemotherapy and “cultivating stem cells.” “These are 5 tough days for me, which will weaken me a lot, but with the faith intact that God is with us. Let’s move forward and with everything,” says the message,

