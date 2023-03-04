Pedro Sarmiento, close to being the coach of Once Caldas

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Pedro Sarmiento, Magdalena Union.
Archive / WEATHER
Pedro Sarmiento, Union Magdalena.
The Manizales team seeks to raise its head.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Pedro Sarmiento has sounded strong in the last hours to take over the Once Caldasa team that does not raise its head in Colombian soccer.
In Manizales it is speculated that the DT from Antioquia will take charge of the white club in search of straightening out the path.
(Melissa Martínez would have a new suitor: “I’ve been waiting for her all my life”)
(Piqué: incredible reaction of his parents with his grandchildren’s trip with Shakira)
At the moment, the one in front of the group is Elkin Soto, but it has not gone well. Since they named him, it was said that he would be there for a few games, while the new coach was confirmed.
Ready the coaching staff
Sarmiento would have the opportunity to work with Hernan Dario Herrera, who would be his technical assistant at Eleven in Manizales.
Similarly, it became known that the physical trainer would be Gustavo Chaverra, a trio that could give the white club another face.
Similarly, in the capital of Caldas it was warned that the contracts of the new members of the coaching staff would be signed next Monday.
Sarmiento has directed América de Cali, Medellín, Cali, Santa Fe, Cúcuta, Pereira, Unión Magdalena, Aguilas Doradas, Envigado and Nacional.
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Pedro #Sarmiento #close #coach #Caldas
Leave a Reply