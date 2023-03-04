Pedro Sarmiento, close to being the coach of Once Caldas

Pedro Sarmiento has sounded strong in the last hours to take over the Once Caldasa team that does not raise its head in Colombian soccer.

In Manizales it is speculated that the DT from Antioquia will take charge of the white club in search of straightening out the path.

At the moment, the one in front of the group is Elkin Soto, but it has not gone well. Since they named him, it was said that he would be there for a few games, while the new coach was confirmed.

Ready the coaching staff

Sarmiento would have the opportunity to work with Hernan Dario Herrera, who would be his technical assistant at Eleven in Manizales.

Similarly, it became known that the physical trainer would be Gustavo Chaverra, a trio that could give the white club another face.

Similarly, in the capital of Caldas it was warned that the contracts of the new members of the coaching staff would be signed next Monday.

Sarmiento has directed América de Cali, Medellín, Cali, Santa Fe, Cúcuta, Pereira, Unión Magdalena, Aguilas Doradas, Envigado and Nacional.