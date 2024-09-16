Football coach Pedro Sarmiento continues to fight for his health while sports fans, colleagues and journalists are waiting for his requests to help.

Sarmiento has bone marrow problems and blood cancer. For this reason, at a difficult time he needed blood donations and received the support of many people who are following his health status.

Pedro Sarmiento’s emotional video

In the video published by the Red Cross, the coach talks about his illness and takes the opportunity to speak about the support he received when he needed blood and platelets.

“I was being treated for leukemia,” said Sarmiento, who confessed that he was afraid because of the uncertainty that comes with having such a disease.

She also mentioned that the fact that people had supported her during her illness was what gave her strength in the moments when her illness was difficult.

In the post, her daughter also thanks the support of the people who were able to “making time to donate blood” that could help improve his father’s health and provide the appropriate treatments to fight it.

The coach, who has a background in Colombian football, also took the opportunity to send a message of awareness to people to encourage them to come and donate blood.

“Those of us who are outside can do something very important, which is donations. It is impossible to understand the kindness and grace that these donations do.”he assured.

With his voice breaking, the video ends with him talking about this way of helping the sick: “All human beings have a lot of value and we depend on people who are healthy. Please, let us be in solidarity with these people.”

For now, according to what was seen in the video, Sarmiento is improving in his health and this is one of the few times that he has been seen talking about his illness in public. In addition, it is known that he is already at home with his family, making progress in his recovery in a favorable manner.