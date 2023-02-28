Pedro Sánchez in the interview on Telecinco.

Pedro Sánchez does not yet have a date for Vox’s motion of no confidence, but he has already designed a clear message: “The PP with Feijóo is getting closer to Vox, with Casado we saw a no to Vox’s motion of no confidence and with Feijoo we see a abstention, he does not dare to reject it. The president, in an interview on Telecinco from La Moncloa, has shown that his political strategy involves using the motion to wear down the PP. “Maximum respect to Ramón Tamames, but the important thing is the change of the PP from no to abstention. The PP approaches Vox and this is the confirmation that the only way for the PP to govern city councils, communities and later the country is with Vox ”, he insisted.

Moncloa thus intends to use the initiative of Santiago Abascal, which was registered this Monday, to underpin its message of the two models and start with it the electoral campaign of the municipal and regional elections in May. For this reason, it is foreseeable that the motion will approach them, perhaps after Easter, although Sánchez has made it clear that “it will not take the three months that Vox has waited to present it.” “This debate has to serve to contrast the two models, the progressive one and that of the coalition of the right and the extreme right”, he has insisted. The president makes fun of some polls that show Feijóo as the big winner in the next elections. “One of the flourishing industries when the left rules are polls. There are more surveys than days, four have come out today. Almost none offer the data with which they are made. The data that I handle in La Moncloa are not those. What we know is that there is going to be a coalition, from the right or from the left. This is operations. We are going to form coalition governments, the PP only has one potential ally, which is the ultra-right, we have shown that we have been capable of advancing the country and protecting it”.

Sánchez has spoken publicly for the first time about the mediator case, whose main protagonist is a former deputy of the PSOE, Juan Bernardo Fuentes, nicknamed Tito Berni. The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso has come to point this Monday at the head of the Executive himself: “I hope that Sánchez has a way to demonstrate that he was never in Tito Berni’s business.” The president has responded indignantly: “We act resoundingly and bluntly. I have taken it very seriously. The motion of no confidence in 2018 was a way to end these cases. So corruption was the second or third concern today it is not in the 40″, Sánchez has mentioned the case of Marbella, in which the PP continues to support its mayoress, the popular Ángeles Muñoz, with an accused husband, and a meal de Feijóo this Monday with the president of the Ibiza Island Council, Vicent Marí, also from the Popular Party, prosecuted in Ibiza. “We have a forcefulness that the PP does not have. Our model is contrary to that of Ayuso. We stop corruption, we do not cover it up ”, she concluded.

The president has disavowed Ione Belarra, who has criticized the shipment of arms to Ukraine. “What Spain does is support a country that is being attacked by [Vladímir] Putin. There can be no equidistance. Ukraine never posed a threat to Putin. What it is is the consolidation of the EU. Putin is taking a crack at the EU. If we do not respond, it will be the same mistake as in 2008 or 2014″, Sánchez insisted, who has assured that sometimes he would like the government partner formation to “make less noise”.

Sánchez has dropped the possibility that the elections will be in December, and not in November as Félix Bolaños pointed out in an informal conversation in Brussels. “I see it more in December than in November, but we’ll see.” The problem in December is that there is a bridge, the one between 6 and 8, which would complicate the campaign. But the decision does not seem to have been made.

Asked about the consequences of the law of only yes is yes and the reduction of sentences or the release of convicted prisoners, Sánchez has defended that it is “fundamental” to preserve “the good things that this law has, which is a lot”, but “from a surgical and technical point of view, to resolve those issues that are allowing release and reduction of sentences”. On whether he would accept the PP’s votes for the proposal to reform the rule promoted by the PSOE alone, the president has shown himself “convinced that deputies who did not vote for this law will agree to make this technical correction to a good law”, without mentioning those of any specific formation.