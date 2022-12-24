The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has announced this morning that “in the next few days” he will visit one of the detachments of the Spanish Armed Forces deployed abroad to personally express to the military his “deep gratitude” for the work they carry out, especially on days when the distance from their families weighs more. He has not wanted, however, to specify what the destination will be. “You carry the name of our country wherever you are as its best ambassadors and in a few days I will also have the enormous satisfaction of expressing my gratitude and pride on the ground in one of our military missions abroad. I want this meeting to serve as recognition by all Spaniards of their soldiers and civil guards deployed beyond our borders”, he said.

Sánchez made this announcement during the traditional videoconference that the president holds every December 24 with the troops abroad from the Moncloa Palace, flanked by the Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, and the Chief of Defense Staff, General Admiral Teodoro López Calderón.

In his initial greeting, he condemned Russia’s “unjustifiable” aggression against Ukraine, and assured that the European Union and NATO have been “up to the challenge” and that Spain has proven to be “a country firmly committed to world peace” and “a reliable partner in the collective defense of our values, which Putin is calling into question right now”. The president has put the almost 3,000 Spanish soldiers who currently participate in missions outside national territory (10,781 throughout the year) as an “example of effort, resistance and morale for victory”, and has highlighted that, “in a a time marked by uncertainty”, are the “guardians of the stability that Spain, Europe and the world need”. In addition to congratulating them on the holidays, he has paid special tribute to the 189 soldiers who have died since these missions began, 33 years ago.

Then they have been answering, one by one, the heads of the 20 Spanish military detachments deployed on five continents, from Sarajevo (Bosnia-Herzegovina) to Baghdad (Iraq), Mogadishu (Somalia), Arauca (Colombia) or Deception Island ( Antarctica), the latter being the farthest, 13,000 kilometers from Spain. All of them have explained how they are going to celebrate the festivities and have conveyed their congratulations to their families, to their colleagues and to all the Spanish people. Humorously, several of them have assured that, “according to intelligence information”, the Three Wise Men plan to pass through their respective countries on their way to Spain, where they are expected to arrive on January 6, for which the Minister of Defense has told them organized give them “protection”.

More seriously, General Santiago Fernández Ortín-Repiso, who has just taken command of the European mission in Mali, has stated that tonight they will listen “with hope” to Felipe VI’s Christmas message. From the other military mission under Spanish command, that of the UN in Lebanon, General Melchor Marín, head of the national contingent, has asked the president to transfer his “unwavering loyalty” to the King.

Robles stressed that the task of the Spanish military is a “reason for pride and satisfaction” for all Spaniards, while Sánchez said goodbye wishing that peace would finally be achieved in 2023, alluding to the war in Ukraine and other conflicts in whose resolution Spanish soldiers work.