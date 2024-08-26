Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez will travel to China in September to meet with the Asian country’s president, Xi Jinping, and try to boost bilateral economic and trade relations in a special way.

While awaiting official confirmation of the trip, diplomatic sources informed Efe that Sánchez will travel to Beijing and Shanghai from September 8 to 10.

The Prime Minister will thus return to China a year and a half after his last trip to the country, when he met with the Chinese leader in the Great Hall of the People, a meeting in which one of the main issues was the Ukraine war.

Sanchez then defended the position of the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyand the European Union to achieve peace in Ukraine and end an “illegal and unjust” war.

The head of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez. Photo:EFE Share

During that visit, during which he also met with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang, he announced the resumption of bilateral cooperation with China “with all its potential” in fields such as trade, tourism or culturefollowing the interruption caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

This is what he intends to emphasize on this new trip, in which the economic and commercial aspects will have a special weight, since his agenda includes meetings with businessmen in both Beijing and Shanghai.

The other trips that Pedro Sánchez will make

The visit to China is part of a busy international agenda of Sanchez until the end of the year, which this week will take him on tour through Mauritania, Gambia and Senegal with the main objective of Strengthen cooperation with these countries on migration issues.

The Spanish Atlantic islands of The Canary Islands are suffering from a serious migration crisis with the irregular arrival by sea of 125,000 people from the African continent in the last four and a half years, according to official data. In 2023 alone, there were nearly 40,000 and there are more than 23,000 so far 2024.

Starting September 22, Pedro Sanchez will be in New York to participate in the Future Summit of the UN and at the opening of the annual general debate at the United Nations General Assembly, and in October he will attend the usual European Council in Brussels.

It is also expected that the contract will be finalised in October. Spanish-Portuguese summitwhich is to be organised by Portugal, and in November there is a succession of international events: informal meeting of EU leaders in Hungary, climate summit in Azerbaijan, Ibero-American Summit in Ecuador and the G20 summit in Brazil.

In the last month of the year there will also be a new meeting of the European Council in the Belgian capital.