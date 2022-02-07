The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, met on Monday with the mayor of Lorca, Diego José Mateos, one week after the incidents in the municipal plenary session due to the assault of farmers who disagree with the new regulations on pig farms. The meeting took place in the Almería airport authorities room, taking advantage of the fact that the Chief Executive had traveled to an event in Níjar. Sánchez’s meeting with Mateos lasted for half an hour and Sánchez later published a message on his Twitter account in which he condemned what happened on the morning of January 31. He described the violent assault on the municipal plenary as something “absolutely intolerable and that has no place in our democracy” and asked that “we preserve politics as a space for dialogue, coexistence and agreement.”

The mayor said that the President of the Government conveyed “his support and backing” to him after the altercation and explained that both agreed to “strongly condemn all use of violence, as well as making a strong defense of democratic values ​​and representation”. The mayor also said that “the plenary sessions of the municipalities are the bodies that collect the popular sovereignty of all the inhabitants of the municipalities, and, therefore, they must be a space for discussion and agreement, but in no case of violence” . Mateos thanked “the support of the Government of Spain”, through its president, as well as that of the members of the Executive who “have sent it to us during the last week, in which they were aware of everything that happened.”

On Wednesday, meeting with the sector



Mateos’s meeting with the Prime Minister took place on the eve of the City Council resuming negotiations with the farmers after the assault on the Plenary. The Consistory has scheduled a meeting to bring positions closer to be held on Wednesday, at 12 noon, in the Department of Urban Planning. Mateos anticipated to THE TRUTH that, after a few days of the altercation, now “the conditions are given to resume the dialogue that should never have been lost.”

At the meeting, he will be accompanied by the deputy mayor, Francisco Morales, and the councilors of Urban Planning and Livestock, José Luis Ruiz and Antonio Navarro. On behalf of the farmers, representatives of the UPA and Coag agricultural unions and the Acega and Adespolorca livestock associations will sit at the table.

In this round of negotiations, the figure of a mediator between the City Council and the pig producers is incorporated, who will be the retired cooperative member Manuel Soler, former councilor and deputy of the PSOE. He himself confirmed to THE TRUTH that he has been claimed by the ranchers to mediate in the conflict, taking advantage of his experience in different areas of the primary sector. Soler assured that his first task has been to “reduce tension” because “he has come a long way, Lorca does not deserve the image we have given at the national and even international level.” He trusted that “if everyone does their part, it is possible to reach a meeting point.” The president of Acega, José Antonio González, was satisfied with the restart of the dialogue and believed that it should never have been interrupted.