Two out of every three Spaniards, according to the CISThey have internalized the idea that the right is going to win the elections, but the polls in recent days, without ousting the PP from its leadership, have added spice to the contest. The idea that the die was inexorably cast since the triumphant night of 28-M has lost strength at the official start of the campaign, even though it still has heralds such as Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who is already proclaiming these days the good news that “sanchismo is finished”. Or Alberto Núñez Feijóo himself, who appeared at the first campaign rally in Badajoz on Friday to announce that from now on he will dedicate himself to singing “the last days of sanchismo.”

But since the polls, even those most favorable to the PP, have not yet given the game as resolved, the Socialists, sunk in depression a couple of weeks ago, are coming up. And in that few can rival Pedro Sánchez.

“Every day I have it clearer: we are going to win these elections!”, proclaimed the leader of the PSOE among the cheers of the cream of the party, gathered in an act in Madrid to present the electoral program. In this environment, Sánchez even allowed himself to advance his next and hypothetical government and confirm the vice president for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, in office. His was a speech full of promises, such as free urban transport for young people, and also nods to the temperate sectors of the population that threaten to abandon it in favor of the PP.

Surveys on the sidelines, the Socialists have received vitamins after the president’s journey through the microphones and the sets that were presumed less friendly to him, a tour from which even his most indefatigable critics admit that, at least, he has emerged unscathed. That was where Sánchez was looking to plug one of his big holes, the flight to the PP of the less leftist part of his electorate. Surveys like 40dB. for EL PAÍS and Cadena SER point out that he is timidly beginning to achieve it, favored by the truculences of the PP pacts with Vox. In this line, in his most placid and less combative tone, the president-candidate persisted on Friday. He first gave up the floor and attributed a good part of the paternity of the electoral program to the vice president and Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño, whom even Vox does not dare to call social communist. And then, in a gesture that had not been seen until now, Sánchez addressed expressly, “with all humility”, to the voters of the Popular Party: “I even ask those who voted for the PP and feel ashamed of the pacts with abascal. I know, I am very aware that we can think differently, but the stronger the support for the PSOE, the tougher the defeat of those who defend the decline of Spain will be. The 40dB survey. has detected in recent days a small movement of PP voters towards the PSOE. It barely accounts for 2.5% of the popular electorate, but until recently such a transfer was non-existent.

Sánchez has lived for four years under fire from those who have accused him of being a radical for his pacts and now he is taking revenge. If the right speaks of the PSOE partners as “coup plotters, communists and philoetarras”, the PP has put itself on the target for putting “macho, anti-vaccination and climate change deniers” in the institutions. The popular ones rebel against that image, minimize their pacts with Vox, and Feijóo appears in each public appearance as a champion of moderation. The FAES, the foundation of José María Aznar, complains in a document that the socialists intend to lead the campaign to a “symmetrical radicalism” and returns to claim the political center, an idea that the PP had somewhat abandoned in recent times.

Feijóo opened the first day of the campaign with a colloquium in Seville reiterating a proclamation that he has been repeating for days: “The lie is absolutely outside of my Government.” From there, the PP leader went to Badajoz to share a rally with María Guardiola, the woman who agreed with Vox a week after giving his word that he would never do such a thing. In the middle of the trip, Feijóo’s team went out to rectify to withdraw his statement that he will maintain the dialogue table between the Government and the Generalitat of Catalonia. He had affirmed it in an interview with The newspaper, to the irritation of fellow party members and related media. So he withdrew and matter resolved.

In Badajoz, Guardiola received everyone’s congratulations for his next promotion to the regional government at the hands of Vox. She, without ever losing her smile, also raised the flag of “moderation” and cried out against those who promote “ideological warfare” or “populist madness.” Then Feijóo arrived and devoted a good part of his speech to insulting “the sanchismo pacts.” “Listening to sanchismo lessons of pacts is sarcasm,” said the president of the PP. And why are his agreements with Vox different from those of Sánchez? “Ours are transparent,” he maintained, “we do not make pacts of shame, we make them with the papers, with the contents and with the heart.” Packed as he was, the candidate for La Moncloa came to defend that it is the PSOE who agrees with Vox. Such a surprising conclusion was drawn from what happened in Murcia, where the extreme right is blocking the investiture of the popular Fernando López Miras as regional president due to his refusal to include Santiago Abascal’s party in his government.

The Vox show

Vox took advantage of the start of the campaign to publicize its electoral program, a veritable collection of jewels of the ideological merchandise of the new ultras movements. Abascal proposes outlawing the separatists, ending the progressivity of personal income tax, getting out of international agreements against climate change, repealing the laws on abortion and against sexist violence, skipping the EU treaties to proclaim the primacy of Spanish laws on the European ones… And while Vox made all this known, the word moderation sprouted non-stop in the rallies, statements and manifestos of the PP.

