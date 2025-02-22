Pedro Sánchez warns that “undergoing Putin will bring” future and more serious aggressions “

The president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has defended in the 15th Congress of the PSOE of Castilla y León that has been held this Saturday at the Cinema Theater Ortega de Palencia that a “fair and lasting” peace in Ukraine must be agreed “with the Ukrainians And Europeans Zelenski, for negotiations with Russia. To achieve this peace, the aquero must also “reinforce” international law and territorial integrity and the same European Union. “Submitting the aggressor will not bring peace. It will bring future and more serious aggressions, ”he has signed.

The president of the Government has defined Putin as the “aggressor” against a “attacked” Ukraine. “Ukraine never represented a threat in terms of security or another. Ukraine wants to be free, a nation with its state, to be part of an EU where you want .

Pedro Sánchez has affected Feijóo to be “quiet” before the American threat to impose tariffs on the European Union. “They are very strong with the weak, but servile with the powerful. His motto is not ‘everything for the country, it’s all for pasta,’ ”he said. The president of the Government has claimed the Popular Party to “break all its links” with Vox, a party that wants to “divide Europe.”

“History judged the collaborativeists of the twentieth century in a very hard way and I am convinced that it will be the same with the collaborations of the extreme right in the 21st century,” said the general secretary of the Socialist Party, who considers that It can be “Europeanist in the morning” and “go to bed at night with the ultra -right that wants to weaken Europe.”

In his speech, Pedro Sánchez has also talked about the Nazi greeting that Steve Bannon has done at the last ultra -right and chainsaw summit that the president of Argentina, Javier Milei, has given the magnate and member of the United States government, Elon Musk, Elon Musk, Elon Musk, whose objective is to “do business with public services.” “Faced with its noise and chainsaw, we have the Official State Gazette (BOE) to continue advancing in rights and freedoms,” said the socialist leader, who has predicted that in the future electoral appointments ‘it will stop’ the utrader. “In Europe and Spain, the laws voted by the representatives chosen by the people govern, not trapped algorithms that expand hatred and misinformation,” he defended.

The PP considers it a “barbarity”

The Popular Party has protested that Sánchez has “compared to those who collaborated with the Nazis in the twentieth century” and has defended that it is the only party “that can openly demonstrate against the Putin regime.” “Of all the barbarities that a president cornered for his judicial and political situation can say, to slide that Feijóo would have been on the side of Hitler is one of the most bizarre that we could hear a government president,” said the PP through of a statement sent to the media.

The formation led by Alberto Núñez Feijóo has reproached that Sánchez governs “with Quelne has in Russia an idyllic model to import”, which supports matches “that have been looked with magnifying glass by their links with the Putin regime” and “Buy gas from Russia ”with money that later becomes armament that Russia uses against the Ukrainian people.

“The future passes through Carlos Martínez”

The president of the Government has said that the Socialist Party wants to “win” to get “power” that allows “governing to advance people” and has claimed that “farther and before” changes will arrive to all territories as in Castilla and León, where he has backed Carlos Martínez, who tomorrow will be elected new autonomous secretary and who plans to include Daniel de la Rosa and Nuria Rubio in his hard core.

Pedro Sánchez has congratulated Carlos Martínez against his new responsibility in the party and has been “convinced” that 2026 will be “a great year” for Castilla y León. “It will be the year of change and things will paint differently as they do with Mañueco,” said the Socialist General Secretary, who has considered that “the future” of Castilla y León passes through Carlos Martínez and not for the Current president of the Junta de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco.

Martínez and Tudanca stage the change of leadership in the PSOE of Castilla y León: “Winning is possible”

He has also referred to depopulation and demographic challenge pact. Sánchez has glossed his initiatives and policies and criticized the loss of population of Castilla y León since the arrival of Mañueco to power in 2019, which has estimated in 200,000 inhabitants and has incorrectly equated the city of Burgos, despite the fact that the Community has lost about three thousand inhabitants.