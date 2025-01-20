Pedro Sánchez warns that “the Silicon Valley technocaste is trying to control public debate and governments”

Spain must make an effort to place itself among the countries that lead the “artificial intelligence revolution,” Pedro Sánchez defended this Monday. Otherwise, it will be at the mercy of the “Silicon Valley techno-caste” that “is trying to use its absolute power over social networks to control public debate and, therefore, government action,” the president warned during the day. ‘HispanIA 2040: how artificial intelligence will improve our future’, dedicated to analyzing the impact that this technology will have in different areas.

Elon Musk becomes the driving force of the new global far-right wave

“If history has shown us anything, it is that technologies do not generate prosperity on their own. In fact, they tend to reinforce the status quoto give more power to the powerful and make the rich richer,” he recalled. An “especially serious threat in a context like the current one,” the president emphasized, recalling the radical drift of some of the biggest technology magnates.

For this reason, he stressed that “Europe must stand up to this threat and defend democracy”: “Democracy is not one euro, one vote. It’s not a tweet, it’s a vote. “It is one person, one vote.”

The Alia project is underway

The president took advantage of his speech to announce the definitive launch of Alia, a family of artificial intelligence models in Spanish, as well as in the other co-official languages ​​of Spain. “They are public artificial intelligence models. Open codes designed to promote research in this field and develop technological solutions based on our language, which is the fourth most spoken in the world and the second most used on the Internet.”

These models, which come to light after more than a year of training in which several public institutions and universities have participated, are already promoting two pilot projects based on their technology. One is a chatbot to streamline citizen service at the Tax Agency, while the second is an application in primary care medicine for the early diagnosis of heart failure.

The Chief Executive has also announced that 150 million euros will be allocated to enhance the integration and use of artificial intelligence in Spanish companies. This investment includes a special allocation of 20 million euros to finance 500 use cases in small and medium-sized companies that serve as an example to others.

A technology with potential and risks

In his speech, the president recognized both the “transformative potential” and “the risks” of artificial intelligence. In this way, he recalled that current AI, although it is not the infallible intelligence that is sometimes imagined, reproduces the biases and prejudices of society, being “a product of its time.” It has highlighted the importance of empathy, instinct and consciousness, human capabilities that this technology does not possess.

Despite these warnings, Sánchez has been optimistic about the enormous opportunities that AI offers for Spain, as long as it is used responsibly and ethically. He has insisted that Spain should not fear AI, but rather lead its development, which requires a clear vision of what type of AI it wants to build and what role it should have in society.