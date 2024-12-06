12/06/2024



Updated at 8:02 p.m.





Often so close and always so far, Pedro Sánchez and Alberto Núñez Feijóo once again exhibited their political distance during the Constitution party. The President of the Government and the leader of the opposition did not greet each other and they coincided…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only