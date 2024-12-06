Constitution Day
The president once again endorses the theory of ‘lawfare’ against him and assures that he already warned it when he threatened to resign
Feijóo is concerned that the Government is “closer to its partners” than to the Constitution, which “they have attacked”
Often so close and always so far, Pedro Sánchez and Alberto Núñez Feijóo once again exhibited their political distance during the Constitution party. The President of the Government and the leader of the opposition did not greet each other and they coincided…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Pedro #Sánchez #warns #Harassment #turn #harassers
Leave a Reply